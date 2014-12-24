The Daughter Of ‘Big Eyes’ Subject Walter Keane Isn’t Too Happy About The Tim Burton Movie

Tim Burton’s Big Eyes tells the story of artist Margaret Keane and her husband Walter, the latter of whom who, so the story goes, took credit for her paintings of saucer-eyed children and became a kitsch art celebrity. At least, that’s the version we get in the movie, which may be somewhat affected by the fact that Margaret is still alive to tell her story, whereas Walter died in 2000.
When I was searching for an official image to accompany my review (you can read that tomorrow, I’m still embargoed), I went to official website listed on my screening invite, bigeyesmovie.com, and instead of finding a movie site, saw instead a series of spoilery “myths” supposedly perpetuated by the film beneath a mission statement of sorts:
Despite our best efforts, the Keane Family has been unsuccessful in opening a dialogue with the creators of the film “Big Eyes”. All of our communications to date have gone unanswered. We are here to dispel the myths perpetuated by the media.
Turns out the invite misprinted the official site (bigeyesfilm.com) and sent me to one run by Susan Hale Keane, Walter’s daughter from a previous marriage. She may not like the movie, but she must be thrilled about her choice of URL.
You can read her verbose press release below, but the gist of it is, she says, unlike the way it’s portrayed in the film, her father was the “ideas man” behind the paintings, who came up with the concept before he’d even met Margaret, even if Margaret did do the bulk of the actual painting. Of course, the most damning evidence against Walter, that he pleaded a shoulder injury during a court case when a judge asked both Keanes to paint a Big Eye to settle the case, is corroborated by news accounts.
1947, I am Susan Keane, daughter of Barbara and Walter Keane.
Following the traumatic death of my brother Stanley, and a highly successful joint venture in real estate, throughout the late 40s and early 50s, my parents and I lived in post WW2 Europe, while maintaining a home in Berkeley, California, designed by Julia Morgan, built in 1906.
During that time, my mother, in pursuit of a PhD, studied cooking at Le Cordon Bleu, fashion design with couturiers including Edwar Sene, and Universität Heidelberg, while my father studied painting at École des Beaux-Arts and L’Académie de la Grand Chaumière in Paris.
Initially speaking an amalgamation of 5 languages, I learned to draw and paint alongside my father from an early age.
During 1949, in the ballroom of our Berkeley mansion “Elmwood House”, I watched my parents create, “Susie Keane’s Puppeteens”, “big eyed” wooden puppets, hand painted by Walter, with clothing designed and sewn by Barbara. Adorned in an ornately illustrated box, accompanied by a book and language record set, these sold in San Francisco, New York and London, at high end department and toy stores including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, I Magnin and FAO Schwartz, as seen in this 1951 edition of UK’s House & Garden magazine.
In 1950 my mother Barbara became department head of dress design at UC Berkeley, while Walter painted full time. I observed my father’s friendship with Berkeley painter Robert Watson to be a profound influence on both my own and Walter’s evolving style, as he shifted his early focus from street scenes and nudes, to ominous ethereal imagery of exaggerated perspective.
After my parents filed for divorce in 1953, my father and I met Peggy (Margaret Doris Hawkins Ulbrich), during an exhibition of Walter’s paintings.
At that time, Mrs Ulbrich, a former New York baby furniture factory worker, made her living painting names on neckties, in cooperation with her husband Frank, supplemented by quick realistic portrait sketches of passers by at street fairs. None of her work to date had “big eyes”.
Soon, Mrs Ulbrich moved in with my father, and he took her on as his “Eliza Doolittle” and artistic apprentice.
Later, Mrs Ulbrich filed for a divorce from her husband Frank, and swiftly married my father in 1955. Her daughter Jane moved in, and she and Margaret learned to paint under my father’s tutelage. I witnessed the evolution of their artistic process.
Walter encouraged Margaret to develop a style beyond realism, educating and immersing her in the works of old masters for inspiration. She was a slim brunette, wearing a blonde wig. Her initial art consisted of idealized self portraits of slender ladies exclusively featuring small almond shaped eyes, like her own.
My father would often impart to us, his vast knowledge of color, perspective, texture, artistic techniques, art history, etc, repeatedly impressing upon us, the vital impact of “the eyes”. His guidance made a strong impression on me as my own work evolved.
My father was an avid photographer, using a cutting edge Hasselblad. A very large opaque projector was purchased for Margaret, set up in a dark room adjoined to the sunny painting studio. With this tool, a highly detailed image could be projected on canvas from a photograph. A skilled illustrator, Margaret was able to trace a portrait in 15 minutes. This projection method has frequently been utilised in art forgery, as it facilitates replication of fine brush strokes.
Though her initial paintings were primitive, Margaret demonstrated a remarkable aptitude for mimicry, and quickly learned to paint with exceptional precision.
While her execution was flawless, Margaret never showed any aptitude for originality, and her main body of work consisted of Modigliani pastiches blended with other borrowed influences, supplemented by a series of commissioned photorealistic portraits.
My father, beginning with his established bar scene series, occasionally engaged her new found skills to assist him on paintings entirely of his own concept, design and creative authorship. He openly publicised her contributions to his works, proudly promoting her name. Their artist/assistant relationship was never a secret during the years they worked together, their early collaborative works signed “Margaret and Walter KEANE” and MW KEANE, with independent works signed W KEANE and KEANE, M Keane and MDH Keane.
Margaret used very soft sable brushes, along with a sable fan brush to blend her colours. This results in a very thin layer of paint (no texture) which takes only few days to dry. From early on, it was disclosed to the press that Margaret added supplementary brush strokes to the figures of some of Walter’s paintings.
Over time, she adopted his “big eye” motif, gradually incorporating it into her own Modigliani-style work.
As a professional fine oil painter, intimately familiar with the historic body of work for both artists, and a first hand witness to the creation and evolution of these works, I am uniquely qualified to offer an artistic analysis of the autonomous and collaborative elements of the works of Margaret McGuire and Walter Keane. I also had the opportunity to examine Walter’s work in great detail while performing an archival restoration of “Alone” in the late 80s.
Much of Walter’s work predominantly features rough textured brush strokes and imperfections, often using a palette knife, a conscious and deliberate use of contrasting cool and warm colour scheme, exaggerated perspective that stretches on to infinity, sparse asymmetrical balanced composition with clean silhouettes emphasizing negative space, the background frames the subject and draws the viewer’s eye using leading lines, use of strong shadow and highlight.
Margaret’s work features smooth blended precision brush strokes, a rainbow of primary colors, flat two dimensional backgrounds, crowded symmetrical composition, the subjects are homogenous with the background, the dense background interrupts competes and merges with the overlapping subjects, monotone lighting, understated or void of shadows.
Walter’s work is also structurally and stylistically distinct from Margaret’s later homages attempting to approximate his art.
More importantly however, it is vital to mention that Walter was not a violent man, nor a bully. If anything, he was the most joyful and gentle person I’ve known. Margaret’s depiction of death threats, discord and abuse are entirely fictitious. Though, I have no doubt my father’s philandering was a high price for her to pay for fame and affluence.
Towards the end of Walter and Margaret’s marriage, my father met Joan on a United Airlines flight to New York.
Upon learning of his courtship, a woman scorned, Margaret promptly moved to Hawaii in 1964 with married father of 10, publicist/reporter Dan McGuire. The next year, 1965, Walter and Margaret divorced. Following Dan’s divorce, Margaret remarried in 1966.
In 1969 Walter married Joan. I had been exceptionally close to my father up to that point. I heard little from him thereafter. Their daughter Chantal was born in 1970, followed by the birth of their son Sascha in 1973. My heartbreak over this abrupt transition led to our estrangement, which lasted the majority of his remaining years. I can only imagine Margaret’s false claims stem from a similar bitter heartbreak, financial distress, or both.
Regardless of their personal differences, compelling each to later discredit the other, Walter, was indeed the one to initially conceive and create “big eye” art, long before he met Margaret. First and foremost, he was an ideas man. From his crude beginnings, Margaret’s blossoming technical skills contributed to an evolved quality that celebrated his vision, and together they manifested a result which commercially exceeded a level of success greater than what either artist was able to achieve on their own, before or since.
Though uncelebrated, Walter had a diverse body of work that expanded well beyond the confines of his “waif” theme.
I don’t doubt the film took some liberties, and in fact it does seem almost comically one-sided. But it’s hard for me to get past the fact that Walter couldn’t paint a big eye, or even attempt one when asked, if he had indeed been the first to “conceive and create” big eye art. Also, I tend to be inherently mistrustful of anyone who tells me the name of the architect of her childhood home and how many languages she speaks apropos of nothing, but that’s just me.
She spoke an *amalgamation* of five languages. That must have led to some bon coversaciones in their bellissima haus.
Amalgamation of 5 languages= 5 languages gracelessly smashed together?
Growing up, my parents talked to us in a mix of English and Spanish. The white kids in the neighborhood would hear and start using some of the words without realizing that it was a different language. I remember my mom having to tell another mom what a chankla was because her kid stopped calling them flip flops.
So? She can react any way she likes, but the movie isn’t about her.
Also, “Ominous, ethereal imagery of exaggerated perspective” = dick pic
As a child I spoke an amalgamation of 1 language.
So the to;dr version is “that bitch who married my dad was a money-grubbing liar”?
Alternatively, “That money-grubbing bitch is getting in the way of my money-grubbing, which I am entitled to do because I am a beautiful and unique snowflake.”
Those big eye images, and their ripoffs, were everywhere when I was a kid. They were creepy as hell.
Susan made mention of her multilingual upbringing because it was the inspiration for Susie Keane’s Puppeteens, puppets with “big eyes”, hand painted by Walter, conceived and created in the late 40s.
[puppeteens.com]
These puppets were created in Susan’s presence, in the ballroom of their Julia Morgan mansion. The location was disclosed for historical accuracy, as they intermittently lived in Europe throughout the 40s and 50s.
Julia Morgan designed Hearst Castle. [hearstcastle.org]
Wow, you know someone’s spreading bullshit when they are worried about how they are portrayed on an internet movie site. The asshole stole credit, got caught, lost. Now slutty daughter is embarrassed. Nuff said.
It’s worth noting that many of these accusations in the letter are taken word for word from Walter Keane’s autobiography, and that Susan Keane is the executor of her late father’s estate. She has provided no independent corroboration for her claims, and since she has a conflict of interest, we can’t take her claims at face value.
Susan hasn’t read Walter’s autobiography, and she was not the executor of Walter’s estate. The entirety of his estate was left to Walter’s wife and their two children.
Just how many members of a family are sitting around a computer typing out these comments? Do you alternate keystrokes?
I’m sorry to tell you that Julia Morgan did not design 2729 Elmwood Avenue. This residence (large and stately, but definitely not a mansion), whose historic name is the John J. Cairns House, was designed in 1910 by the well-known Berkeley architect Walter H. Ratcliff, Jr.
My mother and her sister knew Peggy in San Francisco. My mother babysat Jane during the summer of 1954. Mom sat as a model for Peggy at an exhibition of portrait painting. The eyes are bigger than her own in the painting, of which she is still in possession. It is signed 1954 Ulbrich.
I was very close to Susan in the mid 70’s in Carmel. She is herself a wonderful artist inspired by her father. The statement above by Susan rings perfectly clear the recollection I have of Walter and Margaret’s relationship and professional career as spoken of by all family members. Remember Walter did have more formal art training than did Margaret. Best of luck to you Susan.
Fondly, Steve
Albuquerque,NM
Bwa ha ha!! You think we believe your BS?
Did you see your father ever paint one of these “Big Eyed” pieces, one that was sold as a finish production, Why did you not sit for him to paint one of you? Did any of the famous people that he named as receiving gifts from him of his work, ever sit for him as they were done? as been that owned a piece of this art work sit for the painting as HE painted them, there fore be a witness to his There fore being a witness to the fact that he is the one that created the painting?
Your father is a Covert Narcissist, a term not known at that time. If you look it up, and it has to be a “Cover” Narcissist, one who hides who he is, you will see that he holds every characteristic of such.
Narcissist use people and move on to the next target with ease and can and will cut off ties, with no emotion, with anyone that is of no longer any use to them or fits nicely in his the new façade of a life he must create due to being expose as to who he is in the present life he has. Covert Narcissist are charming people, always wanting to impress people with false impressions of themselves. They only become violent when threaten with exposure of their true selves because they must maintain the false front. Once the spouses of the narcs, wake up from the fog they are manipulated to live in, they start to confront them with their knowledge and from that point on, the narcissist mate will do everything they can to paint them as “crazy” and the liar. They will continue until the person is left with no sense of self and trust no one. There are tens of thousands of victims of this type of abuse not every word but EVERY scenario in that movie was depicted accurately, in fact it should have gone farther to fully substantiate the paralyzing state it puts you in, with no self worth and that is why she could not make the decision to leave earlier. Do some research, and find a specialist, the children of covert narcissist suffer from being left behind when the parent moves on to the next marriage. People that have this personality disorder are Master Deceivers, and they learn it very young. I understand your feelings and know them well. I hope you find peace through knowledge.
It seems the filmmaker & scriptwriters have picked an easy target to capitalize $$ on since Walter is deceased and they refused to dig any further. Who’s left to refute this side of the 1/2 century tale but his daughter Susan who lived it? Filmmaker/scriptwriters didn’t want to know anything else because they had their neat package to run with. The abuse & poor oppressed woman theme (Margaret) are popular and convenient. If the 1986 court case & judgement were “repealed” or overturned as Susan states and Walter’s 3rd wife & children hold the copyrights then wouldn’t Margaret be in contempt of court? Why did she continue to use the name KEANE on the paintings she and Walter collaborated on? Margaret remarried and could have continued to paint using her own name(s). She went on to develop her own technique but was still glomming onto Walter’s marketing efforts. He is the one who schlepped the works around, having them made into lithos, cards, etc having been the impetus and brains behind it to provide a lifestyle for them all. I was able to obtain one of the very hard to find biography’s of Walter called the World of Keane and am seeing how the Big Eyes really evolved. Along with Susan’s statements a whole other picture becomes clear and that this movie and the claims of Margaret are a total crock. Her vendetta continues. They are laughing all the way to the bank. SAD and Maybe a sequel will follow to Big Eyes called Big Lies? Ironic since Margaret said in an interview the one thing she learned from it all was never to tell a lie, even a white lie!
I believe the joint agreement to cease litigation afforded Margaret a legal loophole to proceed as she has without the risk of legal repercussions from Walter.
My understanding is that after Walter and Margaret divorced, she painted under her married name, Margaret McGuire. When these works did not sell, she reverted to signing as MDH Keane.
@Barnowl wait, you wear crocs and you want us to trust in your words. NEVER!!!
How aptly put! Big Eyes most surely should be called Big Lies. Everything Susan said is true and I am so happy that the Keane family is speaking out. Years ago I knew Walter quite well. He was a kind and generous man, charming and charismatic. There was nothing unkind or abusive about him.
BUT he was congenitally unfaithful. That would be hard on a wife’s ego. Margaret is the classic woman spurned, but that doesn’t make her an original artist as was her husband. Walter has been dead more than twenty years.
Why is Margaret laying this trip now? Who put her up to it? Who else is benefitting from this slanderous movie?
Many good wishes, Susan. I remember well your 19th birthday.
Antoinette May
He’s been dead more than twenty years? I thought he died in 2000? When did he pass away?
She didn’t make the movie. The movie wasn’t her idea. They came to her. duh
Something else: there is a very known photo in existence that shows Walter and Margaret at adjoining easels each painting portraits of Natalie Wood. Really, would Walter embarrass himself before Wood by faking it?
It’s called a “photo-op” In the photo neither one is painting Natalie as she looks in the photo. He did these ops on occasion.
Teaching Mom–you are right. He died in 2000.
Maybe what Susan meant to say in her press release was that the defamation lawsuit was appealed not repealed. I’ve read that Walter did appeal the judge’s decision about the defamation case and both parties ordered not to sue each other again. It is interesting that the copyrights remain with Walter though and were passed along to his heirs Joan & Chantal and Sascha. I’m wondering then if Royalties for any continued sales under the name Keane go to both parties. If that’s the case that would certainly be motive for Margaret to persist in her vendetta. It would benefit both parties for the story to remain in the news to boost sales which seems to be what’s is exactly happening with the new publicity.
Apologies to the Keane family on this important fact! Evidently the court case in 1986 was OVERTURNED January 18, 1989 by 3 judges in the US Appellate Court 9th District San Francisco! The original Judge King amended his decision when a request for new trial was filed, and his judgement cancelled. His 4 million dollar damages decision was vacated.
I’m not sure what his diagnosis was or would have been. Whether narcissism, sociopathy, or even pure delusions, or maybe all 3, but it’s obvious whatever was wrong with him – it is genetic.
I wondered if at some point he began to believe his lies. Because how could anyone so foolishly stick to such an asinine claim when he couldn’t produce even ONE painting after she broke her ties with him. Yet she has continued to produce paintings in the same skill as before up until this very day. It boggles the mind. She proved her case in court and he never did win an appeal. Yes there are “photo-op” posed pictures of him at easels, but he couldn’t paint in front of even one person when called upon to do so to clear his name. Now his daughter has invented a fantastic story that, if she really thought about it STILL paints him as a liar. Oh so he painted SOME of them. Pahlease!
NO one ever denied his flamboyant and charming nature. Sociopaths are generally very likable people – until you expose them. Then: watch out!!
I think this is an interesting article/review on Christopher Waltz’s sympathy for the character Walter he played [www.theatlantic.com]
In other reviews I have read that even Margaret admits her painting would never have seen the light of day had it not been for Walter’s actions. Others remind us the times of the 1950’s women’s “traditional” place was still in the home. Many women authors also kept their identity hidden and used male names or only initials because it was still not socially acceptable for women to usurp or “outshine” their husbands, unlike today. Margaret was right on the cusp of changing times. By the 70’s the floodgates opened. Margaret seems to have been very timid & fearful all along and not just because of Walter’s influences. Even now Amy Adams says she is coming out of her “shell” with making the movie. It seems she always has needed someone else to take the reins and had no gumption on her own until she busted loose in court. There was a long period of time that she has not painted at all herself-as true with many artists as well as it may have been with Walter. Not all artists will paint on command like a trained monkey. I believe Walter was an artist in his own right but his business sense ruled him. Margaret took her cues from him and churned out many pieces you can see the shift in style and if you read Susan Keanes break down of the mechanics of the different styles and look at the progression of examples you can see it. I believe Walter molded Margaret into a painter when she was just floundering on her own. Otherwise she would still be painting names on department store ties and doing charcoal sketches at fairs. She resented him for having an affair and wanted revenge. They went separate ways and the “custody battle” for the art ensued. I don’t think he is necessarily any of the things some are armchair shrinks are diagnosing him as. Even trained psychiatrists won’t do that without ever seeing the patient personally and sniping at the daughter isn’t productive.
I hate it when people try to defend something by first listing how educated, rich and world-traveled they were. What the fuck does who designed your parents’ home or where your mom went to culinary school or what countries you live in have anything to do with whether someone’s father painted big eyes or not?
Describing the framework for the events helps give context. It wasn’t a matter of “defending” but laying out the background so people can hopefully understand who the players were. They were not some country bumpkins or thugs from the hood. Barbara Keane (wife#1) and Walter had been established socially & economically somewhat and had connections. Margaret not so much- except being the run away wife of a factory owner. Walter had the where with all & the temperament to promote “art” to the kind of people who had the money to buy it including schmoozing in bars if needed He had the vision to see how it could be gotten out to the masses.
being wealthy or traveled does not make one more or less honest. irrelevant bragging.
I understand an artist can be manipulated by someone whos abilities to orchestrate sales with a gift of gab and charm but in this case ,the discussion is about authenticity of the work and who did it. It was crystal clear who painted those works, and it wasnt walter, so many people want to take credit for talent of another persons skill because they have nothing to contribute of their own, as an artist, it’s nauseating to witness peoples pathetic attempts to say they gave anyone the initial idea. I feel bad for walter because his only art was manipulation and deceit. This art world would welcome his skills today in further exploitations, as the market will skyrocket the value of Keane paintings as a result of this movie. He could sell them all twice!
Will the real artist please stand up?
I’ve worked for many artists in production, including well known sculptors making molds for bronze. There are many companies that own the copyrights to pieces they did not create or the copyrights have expired and are not covered by copyrights and reproductions are made from. The company sometimes does not give individual recognition to each artist coming into the company to produces the work under the name of the company. I’ve also seen this in fine porcelain production as well as doll making companies. Someone (or a conglomeration of people) sculpted the original form in whatever material but then a multitude of people under the umbrella of the company reproduce the item. Many departments of people are involved (especially in the lost wax process like bronze) to churn this stuff out. I personally worked on an enlargement from a maquette for a fountain of 3 larger than life women that went into a private men’s club. The submitting “artist” had no talent of his own but presented the crude maquette to have the foundry enlarge which looked nothing like his “original” which he had actually taken the concept from another well know piece. I never saw the final installation but I am sure my name is not on the plaque. None of the other workers names would be seen either who actually “created” it. I mean the guy’s original version was pretty hideous. It took a team to bring this thing into being.
One sculptor I worked for who actually sculpts the originals himself and signs everything in the original never touches the piece after it leaves his hands but then he built his empire from the ground up himself (with the help of hoards of people) and doesn’t have to recognize the hundreds of artists involved in keeping it all spinning.
So when someone wants recognition for an “art” work I have to be suspicious if they were part of a business or company especially if someone else owns the copyrights…
I think it’s worth mentioning that his daughter was only 2 years old when she claims she watched him make “big eyed” puppets, and she was 8 when he remarried. She was maybe ten when Walter allegedly started taking credit for the art. Additionally, it’s easy for abuse/violence goes unnoticed, even by family members. She very well may be right, but children tend to preserve the image of their parents despite reality. They also retroactively form memories based on what they’ve been told. Again, for all I know she could be right, but she was a kid when all this went down. Not exactly the most reliable source.
So true. The classic case of children memory manipulation was the McMartin preschool trial – children were interrogated with leading questions and imagined all sorts of unproven fantasies.
Actually SUSAN KEANE IS AN OUTRIGHT LIER IN THE FIRST SENTENCE OF HER STATEMENT ! ABOUT THE YEAR OF HER BIRTH!!!!! Her birthday is in July of 1948! NOT 1947!!! It’s clearly been recorded in more than one source. Wikipedia.com even has it in walters bio. So she would have been seven years old when she claims to have all this “knowledge” of her fathers educating his wife. Personally when I was seven I was playing with my friends and barbies not creepily studying my fathers educating his wife. She so full of shit I wonder if her mouth tastes like a toilet. Disgusting Family!!! You lie about your own birthday, what wouldn’t you lie about.
(*When working for art businesses I also had to sign an agreement that I would not work for another similar company within a radius of so many miles for something like 5 years. (All employees were required to sign) agreeing I would never divulge any trade secrets -techniques, materials, etc).
At issue in the Keane case seems to be that they were married and had a business that supported both of them & their respective daughters. Whoever did what in that business does not seem to be the point but that they had some sort of symbiotic partnership. TOGETHER they created a brand name like Wheaties or KFC that would not have existed one without the other.
Margaret cried wolf when they went separate ways. Painting under her own name wasn’t cutting it-her paintings were not selling. The real money had been made by Walter’s reproduction pursuits. She wanted to resume using the NAME & the financial recognition it had brought them both even though she remarried. Margaret was bound to demonize Walter.
The court case was viewed as a circus by most, again reviving the brand.
Its refreshing to hear insights from a fellow artist. This article mirrors what you’re saying about the nature of the art world. [www.wsj.com]
Thanks for that link Keane Family. The general public just does not understand this.
Barnowl, your comment about your work for a company, on a sculpture and it’s not being credited, isn’t the description of an “Artist”. You are describing a craftsman. That is hardly what anyone would consider an example of a true artistic process. Craftspeople typically do not get credit for their part of the endeavor. The Keane case appears much different and sounds more like a case of his being a Svengali to Margaret. That isn’t to say that he didn’t have painterly abilities, charisma, showmanship, sales abilities etc. what appears very clear is that he did NOT paint the works in question but continued to take credit for them. It doesn’t matter if you train, tutor, suggest subject matter, critique the work, if you didn’t wield the brush, you are not the artist. You might as well claim that Walter should take credit for all the other painters who did their own versions of “big eyed” paintings. Just because a particular person is successful at selling a product and mass producing it doesn’t mean they are entitled to claim sole authorship. Really this is all about kitsch, not Art.
Apparently you did not read the above article provided by the Keane family as it goes into depth about the painting world assembly line using assistants & involves that process in many cases. The very comprehensive article is more about painters but the concept relates to all the “arts”. Sorry you don’t see the correlation.
[www.wsj.com]
I was using my sculpture experience as an example associated with that whole idea but the same practices can be seen in painting. Whether it’s called “art” or craft is beside the point.
Some dealers won’t purchase paintings if any other hands have worked on it besides the named artist but many painters & other artists have multiple people working on their paintings.
In Walter’s book chapter 25 he describes how adept Margaret became at copying to the point he was concerned she was involved in an art fraud bust in San Francisco 1967. She especially liked copying Modigliani as well as other well known artists and he called her in Hawaii to caution her. That is very telling about all her supposed “authenticity”. I consider her practice just as fraudulent as what Walter has been accused of.
Am I reading this correctly from the Walter supporters that ideation holds the same weight as actual creation of art? Why wasn’t Walter capable of executing his own supposed ideas? I have plenty of ideas spinning around in my head all the time, does that make me a great painter, writer, architect, even if I don’t lift a finger to do the job?
I have said this elsewhere but it’s akin to saying that Walt Disney animated every movie ever released through his studio in his life, by himself, when we know that’s pretty impossible. Even his most famous animations, such as Steamboat Willie, were done with major help from Ub Iwerks.
Lots of mediums, including film, are collaborative efforts, but even fine art can be collaborative. Jeff Koons hires a team of people to create his inflatable sculptures and lobster paintings. They all work in a factory, doing paint-by-number paintings. It’s literally like working in an assembly line. [hyperallergic.com]
Now the problem with Walter was that it’s up for debate how involved he was in the process. Many here say he came up with the ideas, but Margaret attests that he basically picked schemes and painted a landscape or two. Had Walter been alive today and had been more honest about what he did, I doubt it would be that much of a scandal.
Walt Disney never claimed to take credit for all of the art work displayed in his films, he was just the name of the company and the corporation. That’s why they have those very informative credits before and after the cartoons … With the credits to the names of the artists.
Hey Margaret, I have an idea, paint some more big eyes. I’ll be back after partying and philandering to sign the finished ones. Walter
I thought I would sign up and comment because there’s a lot of misinformation in this comments section and article.
First off, Margaret did not commission Tim Burton to make a movie about her: please, Tim Burton showed interest in her story based off of a book that had been written about Walter Keane called “Citizen Keane: The Big Lies Behind the Big Eyes”. This book was written by Cletus Nelson and Adam Parfrey, two reporters with no affiliation of Margaret. Like Burton, both of these reporters just took an interest and stumbled upon this story when Walter Keane had been organizing a show in La Jolla and was slandering his ex-wife, called her “sex-mad”. So the idea that Keane didn’t know about these rumors in his existence and that they only came about in death is totally false. He went out of his way to accuse both reporters of being paid off by Jehovah Witnesses to write a smear campaign against him (Cletus outright denies this in the first pages of his book) And by all means, the portrayal of Keane in this movie is no where near as sleazy as the real life Keane. It’s acknowledged in the movie that he was a philanderer but personality wise, he was a real dirty old man: When Cletus reached out to him about his show, he had steered the conversation towards the subject of whether Cletus’s girlfriend gave him fellatio or not. Even the courtroom scene was significantly toned down from the accounts of the book.
I really would love to see what Susan has to say about all this, including this book, and whether she’s read the information within it’s pages. You can also read the Vice profile on Adam Parfrey (who cowrote the book) here: [www.vice.com]. It’s pretty intriguing stuff.
Who said Margaret commissioned this movie? I missed seeing any comments saying that or that Walter didn’t know anything about these “rumors” while still alive either. He was painfully aware the media was crucifying him all along according to HIS book. He was no angel but she was FAR from one either if you read his accounts of their relationship from the get go. No wonder she hid in religion and he questioned that church’s role! If he wasn’t an alcoholic already anyone would turn to drink. ( a real War of the Roses). The authors of Citizen Keane (reporters selling a book) took snippets (including rumors) and spun them together into a distorted and lopsided portrait then the scriptwriters took the ball and ran with it from there with Margaret’s blessing and embellished collaboration with Walter long gone from the picture. She worked with them for years on it and was thrilled by it according to her interviews. It’s not a documentary, it’s a stupid movie folks-made for Hollywood to $ell to whoever will buy it. Unfortunately his surviving heirs have to deal with the ongoing slandering and vilification while Margaret basks in her long sought glory while playing victim & coincidentally boosting her sales. I’ll let you decide if you think Margaret was compensated for her “work” with the movie makers though.
The authors even say his grandmother called him a master artist but she was not still alive when he went into art and he regretted she hadn’t seen it. She had only inspired him with her art when he was little and encouraged him to go to college and get a business degree! There are just so many holes and erroneous liberties taken in the book and the script.
Barnowl, Many users have been commenting that they would only release a movie like this in the wake of Walter’s death. In this very article, it is commented “At least, that’s the version [of events] we get in the movie, which may be somewhat affected by the fact that Margaret is still alive to tell her story, whereas Walter died in 2000.” Another user insinuated that Margaret put someone up to this. To quote that user… “Why is Margaret laying this trip now? Who put her up to it?” This was why I opened my comment by addressing that these statements are totally erroneous. This is not your average story of a spurned relative (though a spurned ex, no doubt) accusing a famous celebrity in death. Walter knew of these accusations before he died and actively dismissed them. He was never denied the chance to defend himself, unlike others.
I cannot comment on what you may know about Margaret, as you probably are more intimately involved in this than I, although that could also be a misconception of mine. But my understanding is that Margaret would be the first to admit that she was A) just as guilty as Walter was in this deception and B) that she received help from Walter in her work. Walter helped in picking color schemes and even painting in some landscapes. I have seen Susan’s site and find it fascinating. I wasn’t aware Walter painted wide eyed puppets. While they look intriguing, they don’t necessarily visually match the wide eyed children he would become famous for. But that doesn’t take away from the other arguments that Susan has brought up. This is just my opinion.
Now as for this film, I only saw it just the other day and my opinion of it was that it was a fun and intriguing popcorn flick, but not without it’s obvious flaws. For example, Walter knew of the slander charge before appearing in court. These are details that could have been taken care of before committing it to film, but of course, this could be said for many films.
Fascinating commentary, and appreciate the civility! I recently purchased the two volume Walter Keane, and MDH Keane, published in 1964. The first I highly recommend since Walter is clearly taking credit for Margaret’s work, and painting himself as the creator of Big Eyes. The comments above related to who gets credit can be loosely compared to Picasso and Warhol – neither denied their massive commercial machinations, but they were clearly the inspiration and directors of their works and destiny. Unfortunately, it appears Margaret did not have the business savvy of Walter, nor the will to stand up and take credit when he launched his Big Lies sales campaign. He could just as easily promoted a collaborative effort, but instead he chose to hide Margaret from having involvement in what he promoted as his artistic talent. I agree – pure narcissism, control and greed on his part.
In 1959/60, Kim Novak painted Walter, and “Walter” her – which she did not like. Does anyone know if this was actually’s Walter’s work, or another Margaret coverup?
You’ll have to ask Kim! [abcnews.go.com]
Her two paintings by Walter destroyed in her July home fire.
For anyone able to conduct a forensic analysis of the works of Walter Keane and Margaret McGuire:
In addition to an artistic analysis, Susan Keane has provided a highly detailed account of the materials, tools and techniques used by Walter and Margaret, witnessed by Susan throughout the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Although for brevity sake, we have not currently included this information, Susan has also given many examples of how these methods contrast with her own.
“I believe my choice of examples is accurate. While artists do change their media, paints, pallets, etc over the years, as they desire, most artists stick to a formatted plan of paints, brushes, etc…” – Susan Keane
Susan’s description can be viewed via an in-progress documentary at [BigEyesMovie.com]
BarnOwl and Keane are one in the same. Walter was a classic narcissist. Slandering the real artist only makes the ridiculousness of these posts seem all the more ludicrous.
Yup, you are correct. Same writing style, paragraph spacing and structure.
Are you serious? I doubt they’re is one person on this thread who would actually believe that. You are clearly one and the same as Keane family. You even use the same writing style.
Hang on, Barnowl, is your contention that a work of art unrealistically exaggerated some observable details in an effort of expressiveness or artistic license? Because it sure would be a shame if someone founded a creative career doing just that.
Not at all. I didn’t realize the movie was a comedy.( Oh wait Amy Adams just won a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or COMEDY. So this is funny?)
Artistic licenses are often dispensed from gum ball machines. Art can be all those things-realism, super realism, exaggeration, distortion and on and on but people forget that just because Hollywood produces something, however grand, and regardless of how much money gets sunk into it- it may not reflect truth. Everyone is self expressive in varying degrees.
People are acting like this movie is the gospel and based on some great premise. Many Hollywood folks don’t give a darn if something is true as long as they have something to sell the sheeple and promote their careers. One thing about movies is that people can sit back and be spoon fed and escape into them while eating popcorn. People are desperate to buy something though and will readily drink Kool-Aid to wash down the popcorn. I just feel this particular presentation is a rip off and based on false information. I hope some other gifted movie people will make another rendition that allows more depth and questioning of a non comedic subject. Movie makers need to be more mindful when producing something supposedly based on real people and not just fabricated out of thin air & on fiction or have a huge disclaimer at the beginning like they do on Law and Order saying these characters are only fictional.
Actually there are MANY conflicts of interests here… Tim Burton is one of the biggest collectors of Margaret so called big eyes “works”. When she will die her paintings will raise to the stars, and everybody knows what it means in terms of value. He should have call the movie “BIG MONEY” not “BIG EYES”. I personally found the movie silly and pretty boring, full of alleged facts pretty unbelievable… Too easy for me to picture the classic role of an exploited woman by a pathological liar. Chances are that MAYBE the story isn’t exactly gone like that.
Walter Keane never claimed to have originated the idea for the “Big Eyes.” series of paintings. He never claimed to have mentored his wife Margaret into painting the works, as claimed by the daughter of his first marriage.
He claimed all the work was his, with no other outside influence, with absolutely no credit to Margaret, starting with an outdoor exhibition in 1957, and reasserted the lie in the USA today article. And within a court of law under oath in 1986.
I laughed a little; I was aggravated by Margaret’s quiescence to this megalomaniacal piece of garbage. I was torn between wanting to give her a swift kick in the ass, and strangling Walter. So it did everything a movie is supposed to do it elicited emotion, reactions, and had a happy ending. I enjoyed the movie.
But this is based on a true story, what ever the movie may have exaggerated, or played on for dramatic and or comedic effect, several simple truths remain in public record.
Walter had the chance to prove his artistic merit in front of a jury of his peers but cried out his shoulder hurt too much to lift a paint brush, while Margaret happily produced an original “Waif” painting thereby proving she was telling the truth in the most explicit, indisputable way. Kudos to the judge in the case.
During that whole speech by his daughter soliloquizing Walters prowess as an artist she fails to mention one little thing. There is no record of Walter producing a single work of art since his exposure as a thief and plagiarist.
As the movie progressed with Walters drunken tirades and self important chest thumping (pardon me the character of Walter Keane) it brought to mind a similar personality, with a quote to match. Something maybe his daughter had in mind.
“If you tell a big enough lie, and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.”
Adolf Hitler.
The movie depicts that Margaret before she met Walter was sketching her bigeye style to the general public. Seems with Keane art got so huge and popular in the news in the 60’s that at least one person would of came forward and said they have a big eye drawing done by Margaret signed Ulbick before she met Walter.
Everyone seems to miss the real issue here. The issue is who painted those paintings. It is clear that Margaret and not Walter (who probably could not paint to save his life) is the painter. By claiming to be the painter, when clearly he can’t even paint, makes Walter a fraud. And the daughter is just another fraud trying to defend a fraud. As they say, the leaf didn’t fall far from the tree. Like father like daughter!
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Really!?!?!
I commented that before I read the comment from Fathi, above. I really meant that. She sounds exactly like her dad. So sad she seemed to have it all; and her dad abandoned his affection for her as well! He lied and manipulated people and surely his daughter as well.
It is clear the Keane family is delusional. The problem is Margaret couldn’t think for herself as most women couldn’t in the 50’s and 60’s. Always allowing a man to make decisions. I would like to hear her daughters version of the story since she lived it! The court records are very clear…. He couldn’t even draw a straight line. And for the record daughter who speaks 5 languages and lived in a 1906 Julia Morgan home in Berkeley you ain’t special!
Would someone please point me to any paintings done by Walter Keane…paintings not in question. Surely there must be some artwork out there to demonstrate his abilities. If not…well then…there is no choice but to agree with all Margaret claims.
I agree Kitty were is all of Walters work, someone so decorated and educated would have other art pieces. I can imagine some spending so much time at such a prestigious art school would have nothing else to show. It wasn’t until Margret entered his life he became anyone.
So I’ve actually signed up to comment on this. I know little about art or interpreting it. I don’t even know if I like the big eyes paintings. Lol. Some of the comments are just ridiculous. To say that Tim Burton who has made countless successful films and is worth millions stands to make money off of this because he owns some paintings is one of the dumbest things I’ve heard. I don’t wen like his movies but it’s dumb to say that. It is also ridiculous to stand up for Walter Keane. What famous painter who’s work is discredited and has a chance to prove it in courts feigns an old shoulder injury? I mean REALLY. Plenty of artists Tina Turner for example keep there last names. Why would you walk away from all of you work? Many women keep there husbands last name after divorce. Don’t be dumb people. I also don’t know who BARNOWL is but who has time to comment on every single post going back for a year ? you have to either be Susan under a pseudo name or a Keane family member. Just from reading some of what’s been wriygen. Let’s say he really did hurt is shoulder? Why did he never paint again? As a , Susan, child of a father who took advantage of her mothers creative skill then Divorced her to marry another artist and take credit for her work… Then have the nerve to marry another woman and leave his first child is an asshole. That’s a given. He also left you with no money because he was broke. The keane family who comments on every post has obviously lost all credibility if you have nothing better to do than comment on a thread with 71 posts, half of which are you defending yourselves. It would be a great embarrassment if my father ever did something like this and I don’t know what I would say if I were put in this position but obviously he DID NOT… I REAPEAT DID NOT PAINT THE BIG EYE PAIINTINGS or anything at all for that matter. I think you make the Keane family look worse. And BARNOWL if you don’t even like the paintings and have no involvement why is your photo of a big eye child. Your very annoying.
It is too obvious that the comments by “Steve from Albequerque, NM” and “Antoinette May” are written by the same person. They both speak about “Susan” and give her many compliments. It’s pathetic and I’m truly embarrassed for that person. The truth is, if Walter Keane lead a lie and was a low-life, then his daughter would undoubtably be ashamed, and likely feel the need to defend him… especially if there were an iheritance, which there likely is. Manipualting an artist does not an artist make. Facts are facts and no matter how many fake accounts are made, or architects are named, it does not give credibility. The Keane Family.said it themselves he is a “cheater”… and lies to those closest to him, for his own personal gain. Disheartening that Walter, such a true and we’ll trained artist, could not even create one of his masterpieces in front of a judge, to prove to the public and his family that he’s not a fraud. I’ll be calling my father now to thank him for being such an honest, hard working man. Shame on The Keane frauds.
She needs to get over it and get on with her own life move on let it go the only ones that know what realy happen your family and Margaret’s family i say let it go
Hahahahaha!! “Also, I tend to be inherently mistrustful of anyone who tells me the name of the architect of her childhood home and how many languages she speaks apropos of nothing, but that’s just me.”
I was thinking the same… calling her an Eliza Doolittle (which i had to Google) made me feel she was just trying to name drop and tell us how worldly she was, which had nothing to do with the defence…
What a joke… Walter was a fraud and now his family is trying to protect their inheritance! The dude not only didn’t produce a painting in court but never produced another painting again!! If anybody thinks this dude isn’t a FRAUD, then you are a fraud! There has never been more evidemce in a fraudulent case then this one. Let’s be honest the proof is in the oainting that she proved she did! And she owned it…. Furhermore she is still painting today at 87. Face the facts Keane family, because while family is fallacious🤐
This is an open letter to The Family of Walter Keane ( Susan Keane, daughter and Billy Keane nephew),
If you would truly like to resolve your issues and prove once and for all the provenance of the big eye paintings and who really painted them.
Would you be willing to allow the world’s leading authorities on the art authentication to examine all of the Big Eye paintings that you have in your possession?
The paintings would be tested with state of the art medical equipment which includes MRI, CAT and X-RAY scans, brush stroke analysis, lab testing, advanced computer analysis, detective and historical archives investigation, among other procedures.
All testing does absolutely no damage what so ever to any painting.
Using “control paintings” one done by the hand of Margaret Keane ( her painting donein front of witnesses and filmed) as well as paintings you claim were done from the hand of Walter Keane.
In a nutshell these experts can identify a painting’s “brush stroke DNA” regardless of their similar imagery. They will conclude whether or not they were painted by the same hand or more than one artist. Whether they have the same “brush stroke DNA” of the
control painting done by Margaret Keane in front of witnesses or not.
The experts track record spans decades and they have resolved disputes on thousands of paintings from Van Gogh to Rembrandt to
Davinci. They have solved mysteries that have spanned countless decades. Their conclusions have impacted multi-million dollar art auctions throughout the world.
This would all be filmed for national television broadcast.
This would be the “Paint off” that never happened between Walter and Margaret using science today!
Are you willing to accept this challenge?
If so please reply to me here publicly with contact information and I will forward this onto the production company at the BBC production office.
I knew Margaret in Honolulu…she was a great woman and was very shy. This story is true
Department head of dress design at UC Berkeley? That is the silliest comment ever. Berkeley isn’t that kind of school, even in 1950. Yes, I know because I am an alumna. The art department is pretty small and there is no fashion department, let alone a whole department devoted to the designing of dresses, lol. Seriously, LOL, Berkeley is very academic oriented.
As for the rest, she obviously inherited some of her father’s traits; sociopathy.
I am an artist and if I was challenge to paint even if I had a hurt shoulder I would be able to paint something to prove that that was me and he could not so you all need to get over it Margaret was the winner