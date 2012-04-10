The Most Obnoxious Generation: An American Reunion Review

“BROS! Wouldn’t it be TOTES AMAZEBALLS if we went back to our high-school reunion, and all the 18-year-old sluts in town wanted to do us and we couldn’t do them because we were married and stuff so we just beat up their boyfriends and let them blow us while we high-fived each other and listened to Chumbawumba?? SO AWESOME, BRO! Sack tap! Last one to the jetskis sucks dicks!”
That is to say, American Reunion is an extremely specific type of wish fulfillment, and I’m ashamed to say that it mostly worked on me. I am that demo, and I hate myself for it. For years, I’ve ridiculed the Baby Boomers for turning most of pop culture into their own self-congratulatory circle jerk for the last 30 years. Now, I realize that my own generation is going to be EVEN MORE ANNOYING. We’re ALREADY getting nostalgic about shit that happened like FIVE YEARS AGO! As smug and obnoxious and terrible as the Boomers were, at least with them, things happened – the war, the sexual revolution, the Civil Rights movement (you know, debates we’re constantly forced to re-argue long after they’ve lost all relevance, but that’s another story). MY generation’s version of a watershed moment? “HEY, BRO! REMEMBER THE VERVE PIPE??”
WE ARE THE WORST, AND IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSER. Did you see Ferris Bueller hawking minivans?
Let’s be clear, I don’t blame American Reunion for any of this. It was just particularly good at tapping into it. American Pie nostalgia isn’t even really nostalgia FOR American Pie, because let’s face it, American Pie wasn’t good. Can’t Hardly Wait was much better. Like, AmanDUH.
It’s nostalgia people my age have for being younger, and more generally, nostalgia for the times when pop culture and music still had movements, and trends that lasted long enough to engulf the mainstream, when you could still look back and be embarrassed for liking things. Now (thanks to the internet and whatnot) trends last barely long enough to be categorized before there’s a counter-trend, trends and counter-trends run concurrently, and both usually implode or evolve by the time most people are only just hearing about them. So much fractionalization makes it hard for more than three people at a time to remember the same of anything, so naturally we revert to the time just before that, and that’s why I’m terrified of spending the next ten years going DUDE, REMEMBER SKA??! (Sidenote: God, do I ever).
But ignoring cultural trends, I think from an objective standpoint, American Reunion is probably better than American Pie (I realize that’s not the only context in which to judge, but indulge me). The driving force of both are hijinxy set pieces, and directors Hayden Schlossberg and Jon Hurwitz (who also did the Harold and Kumar movies) are better at staging them than American Pie director Paul Weitz is (he also did Little Fockers). Whereas Weitz tends to be bland and tamped down, Schlossberg and Hurwitz do stoner comedy that’s boldly dumb, like a gag in the latest Harold and Kumar where Danny Trejo shatters a Christmas ornament with a rocket of jizz. In the same way, Stifler’s lines (which are really the only reason to go to an American Pie movie) are sharper in Reunion than in any of the other movies. When he says things like “Let’s dust off that old dick of yours and get you some vag!” I laugh, because that’s vulgarity with flair.
There’s also an interesting element of pop culture satire the franchise never had before, allowed by Oz’s (Chris Klein’s) backstory as an ESPN reporter who just did Dancing With Stars. Neil Patrick Harris has a nice cameo as the show’s host, who sends Oz packing with the Donald Trump-style sendoff, “We saw you jam, now you can scram!”
Like a lot of comedies, the movie suffers every time it tries for heartfelt drama, as if the same people who like watching Stifler take a dump in an ice chest are going to care about Oz’s unfulfilling marriage. Tara Reid’s only job was to get offended by something stupid every few minutes, rasp whinily, and storm off. Luckily every time she was on screen I zoned out, hoping she’d offer to suck someone’s cock for a thousand dollars. Less as a Lebowski reference than as a meta wink at real life.
And there was so much late 90s music throughout the entire movie that there were a few times when the characters were having some lame dramatic moment that probably would’ve had me cringing and squirming in my seat had I not been much more focused on whether the song playing behind them was Dishwalla or White Town.
As bad an actor as Chris Klein is (how was he so brilliant in Election?!), he’s Brando compared to Thomas Ian Nicholas. Luckily, Nicholas, like a lot of the other characters, doesn’t have to do much acting, he just has to stand there while we think OH MY GOD IS THAT HENRY ROWENGARTNER?? REMEMBER WHEN HE BROKE HIS ARM AND BECAME A MAJOR LEAGUE PITCHER AND MAN THAT WAS CRAZY OH TO BE YOUNG AGAIN.
Ugh. I hate us. We are like, Scum 41, bros. I don’t blame American Reunion though. It was much better than it should be.
Grade: B-
The more movies I see with Seann William-Scott, the more impressed I am. Go watch Goon and then watch American Reunion.
That being said, the only thing better than him in the movie is Katrina Bowden’s ass and Charlene Amoia’s tits.
On the Seann Willia-Scott front, I really enjoyed The Promotion.
Goon was terrible. I liked The Promotion though, ’cause of backflips!
I thoroughly enjoyed Role Models, but he was just being Stiffler in that movie.
Isn’t he Stiffler in every movie. Not that that is a bad thing.
Evolution or gtfo… “There’s ALWAYS time for lubrication!!”
Thank the Zombie Jebus I’m not the only guy in my age bracket that fondly remembers Can’t Hardly Wait.
-JLH before she went crazy-go-nuts
-Seth Green, who is always awesome
-Ethan Embry in his second 90’s coming-of-age role (damn the man, save the empire!)
-MJH in a bit role (I’m totally biased – my first crush was on Clarissa)
-MARSHALL FROM HIMYM AS A BIT-ROLE STONER
Can’t Hardly Wait is the tits.
“…how was he so brilliant in Election?!” – The same reason Sandler was so strong in Punch Drunk Love, a director that knew how to use his limitation as a strength. Keanu Reeves’ best performance, IMO, is in Parenthood where he essentially plays Ted “Theodore” Logan in a dramatic role that requires Ted “Theodore” Logan. Ted as a southern lawyer? Not so much. Ted as Shakespearean villain Don John? Woo boy. Ted as a well-meaning simpleton drag racer? Cha-Ching. [Not that you didn’t mean this rhetorically of course].
just watched much ado about nothing. he had to be in on the joke, right?
I’ll take, “Hey, bro, remember The Verve Pipe” 100% of the time over, “George Lucas raped my childhood.”
Especially considering the movie was already 30 years old by the time most of those people were born…
or 20. or whatever. look math isn’t my strong suit.
W-W-White Town?
Rolls up into a ball in abandoned high school’s smoking area. How has a desperately feeble rapper not sampled that?
*awaits link*
Woops, never mind. Worse rabbit hole than I’d imagined.
Not that I wanted to see this anyway, but the filmmakers really didn’t do themselves any favors by shoehorning a cringe-inducing Twilight “joke” into the trailer.
*Plays original “Wipeout”, cranks up the Prodigy tracks, drinks a Surge.
Now there’s nostalgia I can get behind. I couldn’t stand the pop-rock music of the late 90’s, but man, I can’t get enough of that electro. They should make a Hackers reunion.
1080 for N64 was the best too. Maybe not so cool since I was cranking Baja Boys, but still
Second. We used to play marathons of the original Wipeout to the point that my eyes got dry and my contacts popped out of my eyes.
Orbital>Prodigy
all day
and i liked wipeout but was more of a fan of xl/2097 – more accessible and waaaaay better sound track. you know you can throw that bitch in a regular cd player, right?
Of course. I used to try that out for ALL my early Playstation games that had soundtracks I liked. Oh and yeah, I agree that Orbital > Prodigy any day.
lol i did that with SotN and got an interesting surprise
Damn, I can’t remember what that surprise was, but I do remember that that games’ soundtrack fucking OWNS.
Orbital uber alles!
I still say, “No thanks, no time” like Seth Green in Can’t Hardly Wait when I don’t want to do stuff.
I still say “Yo, I gotta have sex tonight” when I want to have sex with someone on a given night.
I reject the notion that enjoying toilet humor and caring about your friends are mutually exclusive interests. Every holiday my old bros and I fire up a group chat and catch up and share fond memories and heartfelt holiday wishes. Then after we’ve all finished eating we exchange pictures of the poops.
using IRC on a dual ISDN connection?
It’s difficult for me to miss the 90’s since people still won’t shut the fuck up about what Quarter Pounders are called in France.
Do you wanna know how they call a Big Mac?
This whole nostalgia thing is only going to keep eating its tail until we start remembering shit that happened yesterday fondly. Like a bunch of late 20s Professor Farnsworths.
Actually, no, we’re going to remember things that were throwbacks at the time as part of our memories.
“Remember the swing music fad? No, the one from the 90’s.”
90s bellbottoms. oh yeaaaaaa
“I remember seeing Empire Strikes Back Special Edition when it FIRST CAME OUT!”
What makes me laugh is, what you guys are joking about happens for real already in the youtube comments section for videos of sampled rap/r&b songs. People actually argue over who sampled who even though it takes 2 seconds to do a google search.
I already remember what will have happened tomorrow. I’m still not that nostalgic for Minority Report though.
Hey, that one had Colin Farrell before he made it big, then crashed to Earth, then sorta came back again.
The worst thing about all this is all sign posts of official OLDNESS.
I vividly remember thinking things in the 90s like “Music has mostly started to suck.” Which I still think now…while reminiscing about all that good music from the 90s. Sad. But it really takes you a few years to appreciate certain things, even things you may not have liked at the time because you were too cool for them.
I really don’t get the nostalgia thing. I mean, I was old enough that I knew what was going on with the 90s, but looking back on it I recognize that it was objectively TERRIBLE.
/Boy bands? really, fucking boy bands?
Boy bands are part of every generation.
Yeah DEFINITELY not including the boy bands when I say “good music” in the above post.
But there were a ton of good 90s bands as well as artists formed earlier that hit their stride in the 90s. If you dismiss the 90s for N’Sync, you may as well dismiss the 80’s for New Kids on the Block, or the 70’s because of the Bay City Rollers.
Speaking of Can’t Hardly Wait ,they should totes make a special anniversary re-release next year and slightly alter the ending so that instead losing his football scholarship and ending up with a beer belly and a job at a car wash, karma deals Mike Dexter an even worse fate: co-staring at the sparkly dad vampire in The Twilight Saga.
Yeah I’m sure the baby boomers waited like 20 years before they ever felt nostalgic about anything. This dang Interweb is making the kids go all instanostolgic!!! Honestly, you’re an idiot. I’d rather be nostalgic about the Verve Pipe than my parents who insist that they solved racisim. Also, what war did the baby boomers fight? Are you referring to nam? Ska>nam
The War on Drugs!
I hope my kids enjoy “from the windows to the walls til sweat drops down my balls” cuz i’m playing that until im dead
For me, the only difference between the 90s and now is that lacrosse players shame me slightly less often.
/cranks Third Eye Blind
Ali Cobrin has an extended topless scene and Katrina Bowden is in a bikini for most of the movie
It’s crazy to think that the stars of “Can’t Hardly Wait” arguably went on to more successful careers than those of “American Pie”. Who would have guessed that? BTW, I saw 3EB last summer and they ROCKED.
I feel nostalgic for when the girls I was masturbating to were all older than me.
“Psssshhhhhh I really don’t want to write a new script… how can we just use the same jokes again?” – writer
Vince, you make the 90s and early 2000s sound so crappy. How could a generation that gave us greats like Sugar Ray and James Van Der Beek be that ba…..OH NOOOOO!!! YOU’RE RIGHT, WE SUCK!!!!!!!!!!!
Max: I’m too nostalgic. I’ll admit it.
Skippy: We graduated four months ago. What can you possibly be nostalgic for?
Max: I’m nostalgic for conversations I had yesterday. I’ve begun reminiscing events before they even occur. I’m reminiscing this right now. I can’t go to the bar because I’ve already looked back on it in my memory… and I didn’t have a good time.
The criminally under-rated Kicking and Screaming. Not the shitty Will Farrell one.
ehhh….I wouldn’t call it underrated – it’s rated right about where it should be…
Someone called Kicking and Screaming, the “Thinking Man’s Reality Bites.” (I think it was Bill Simmons, or someone equally insufferable). This is a pretty spot-on assessment. Baumbach is way to eager to suck the charm out of his own characters and films. This is what gives his movies such a heavy-handedness that makes people think Kicking and Screaming is more relevant than any other film about the post-college-malaise / Children-of-the-80s.
I WOULD rather be bowhunting.
Ugh. Can’t Hardly Wait. That reminds me…I really need to punch Jenna Elfman in the face. She’d probably be easy to find by now.
“OH MY GOD IS THAT HENRY ROWENGARTNER?? REMEMBER WHEN HE BROKE HIS ARM AND BECAME A MAJOR LEAGUE PITCHER AND MAN THAT WAS CRAZY OH TO BE YOUNG AGAIN.”
I can’t believe I didn’t make this connection. you bro just made my night. a natural light shall be toasted in your honor at the Delta Iota Kappa annual beer pong tournament and pig roast jamboree. no one can resist a DIK party.
The only thing this review did was make me want to watch Rookie of the Year. I got to learn the “Half to.” Is that it? (360 dismissive wank)
