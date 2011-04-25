The top 10 movies people lie about having seen

British movie rental company Lovefilm recently released the results of a reader poll that asked which films people lied about having seen. They found that four out of five people had lied about what movies they’d seen to impress people. The Godfather topped their list of most lied about, with almost a third of people reporting that they’d pretended to have seen it. Here’s the full list:
1. The Godfather (30 per cent)
2. Casablanca (13 per cent)
3. Taxi Driver (11 per cent)
4. 2001: A Space Odyssey (9 per cent)
5. Reservoir Dogs (8 per cent)
6. This Is Spinal Tap (7 per cent)
7. Apocalypse Now (6 per cent)
8. Goodfellas (5 per cent)
=8. Blade Runner (5 per cent)
10. The Great Escape (4 per cent) [PressAssociation via SlashFilm]
So lying about having seen a movie… that’s something people do? Who’s actually impressed by this? Ooh, you sat on your fat ass eating butter-dunked popcorn for two hours, let’s cast your effigy in bronze. The closest I ever come to lying about what movies I’ve seen is when I meet an older person who’s interested that I write a movie blog and I have to pretend I give a sh*t about Kurosawa.
I read this list, but I didn’t really agree with Most Valuable Primate being #1.
I’m still trying to wrap my head around the fact that there are Americans who have not actually seen “The Godfather” or “Goodfellas.”
Jesus Christ, if that’s how you want to live your life, go back to fucking Russia.
I’ve never told anybody I’ve seen a movie I haven’t, but I’ve sure as hell denied seeing movies I have. Mostly to my wife.
One time someone told me they never saw The Godfather and I strangled them to death with piano wire, so I guess I understand why people might lie about it to me at least.
Why are so many people lying about Blade Runner? Fake nerd cred? Blargh.
Whatever, I loved that part in The Godfather where Vino Corleybone has to kill that radioactive guy with the orange teeth.
The only time I’ve ever lied about having seen a movie was when the Wife found a copy of “Stop My Ass Is On Fire #4” in my sock drawer.
I told her I was holding for a buddy.
*whispers* It was mine the whole time.
Wait why lie about seeing ‘this is spinal tap’… is 80s metal really that important now? Cause if so I have red snake leather pants I need to squeeze into asap
how is Citizen Kane not #1? I’m proud to say I’ve seen six of the ten films at least,though deeply ashamed I’ve never seen Spinal Tap. It goes to 11? What? I have no frame of reference!!!
/continues flogging himself
I tried to watch Citizen Kane once and it was the most boring thing I’ve ever seen. “Egad! Behold that low-angled shot! Doesn’t that beat all?”
I’ve lied about seeing movies on multiple occasions, though non on this list. Usually its with something like Boondock Saints. It’s not so much trying to impress as it is a preemptive move to stop assholes from going on and on about a movie I don’t give a shit about for a half hour.
Every time I see Citizen Kane I wonder if it was actually that dark originally or if it got darker with age. Because that shit is like trying to do a crossword with the lights off.
Lying about movies you haven’t seen is almost as embarrassing as being that guy who defends Rebecca Black all the time.
/shoots look at Vince
//goes off to bang super-hot girlfriend who lives in Canada
I have seen each of the movies on the list 10 times. No, no, make that 15 times each. I just don’t understand those lying bastards.
@Coyote dont get me started on Boondock Saints. I am a violent Irish guy and I hated that piece of shit. Why people insist on saying it was a great movie and going on and on about it I will never understand.
As someone who grew up on a dutch-angled Mike-D screaming at me on MTV, Citizen Kane was just…meh.
I’m almost afraid to admit I’ve seen all of them except for Casablanca. I worry that if I don’t see it soon the ghosts of Bogey and his two little dogs will show up at my house and pistol-whip me until I cry.
I’m not gonna lie. The only part of The Godfather I saw was where Hilary Swank’s head was in that dude’s bed.
@Chino, I’m pretty sure that was Sarah Jessica Parker.
Less things happen in Casablanca than in Twilight….
I haven’t seen Casablanca but I have seen Out Cold and really, isn’t that better?
I wanted to see “Stop My Ass Is On Fire #4″ but I was worried I wouldn’t be able to follow the plot unless I’d seen the first three installments.
Meanwhile, Tyler Perry took every spot in the “10 Movies Your Black Friends Are Lying About Not Seeing” list.
The only movie I’ve ever lied about seeing was the home video of my child’s birth. Want to talk about boring? It was the Citizen Kane of gaping vagina footage. Plus, the cinematography was terrible.
I’m a normal person. I lie about how many Franzen books I’ve read.
I have seen The Godfather.
I have not fallen asleep during a single Tarkovsky or Bresson film.
Can you blame them? Try telling someone from the Tri-state area that you haven’t seen The Godfather or Goodfellas and they’ll punch the foil off of your t-shirt, bro.
I lie about having seen Atonement so that pretentious a-holes will take my trolling to heart.
Vince, I’m the only one here who doesn’t have to look those names up. More drunk, less film.
I fell chose to sleep instead of watch Godfather during ‘film class’ in high school.
And i stopped watching goodfellas about half way through, cause fuck it.
I’ve lied about seeing movies before specifically to avoid the inevitable “OH YOU HAVEN’T?! WE’RE TOTALLY WATCHING IT RIGHT NOW!”
Fuck off dude, I know you took some capoiera classes in college, that doesn’t mean everyone you ever meet totally needs to see Only The Strong every time you get a little buzzed. Coffee tables don’t grow on trees, stop pretending you’re in the movie, asshole.
Nor have I, Vince, so there. The Mirror was a very close call, though. Hooray beer!
Off that list, I’ve never seen Goodfellas and never made it through all of 2001 in one sitting, although I’ve seen various halves of it countless times.
Spinal Tap is one thing, but who the fuck lies about seeing The Great Escape?
@coyote25. It took me a while to realize that unfortunately, and was stuck listening to idiots yammer about how great classics like “Alien vs. Predator” and “300” are. And yes, these were the same idiots that think Scarface is the greatest movie ever made.
I lie all the time about seeing movies that I have not. Why? Because I don’t feel like constantly dealing with the fags who say: “Wait, you’ve NEVER seen Star Wars? Any of them? What is wrong with you?”
So I’ve changed my answer from “Fuck off” to “yes, I’ve seen them, and to be honest, I didn’t care for them. They insist upon themselves.”
The only time I’ve fallen asleep during a movie was when I tried to watch a Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles. If I wanted to observe the banal day in a life of a Belgian whore, I’d go watch my mom.
Oh but I hearts Kurosawa. Why must you be so mean manweeny?
Kurosawa will fuck you up from the grave.
Seriously, go sit on his grave, you’ll see.
@Observer;
*Fewer
@Asher
You would dare disparage a Mark Dacascos masterpiece (any of his films).
Taste my sad.
“Ooh, you sat on your fat ass eating butter-dunked popcorn for two hours…”
You do realize that your entire job here is based around that very concept?
Mancini, it amazes me anytime you mock hipsters. You are a jewfro’d movie blogger who rides his bike around San Fransisco so he can write his posts publicly on a laptop in Chinese restaurants. Not to mention that seventy-five percent of the material you cover is mentioned solely so you can talk about how much, you know, like, whatever; you’re soooo, like, above that mainstream stuff.
You may lack scarves in your wardrobe and your face contains no soul patch, but you, sir, are a f*cking hipster.
…Still a big fan though. Drunk on.
I heart this post so much I just rubbed my nuts all over it.
I would prefer to read an article about the top 10 movies people claim not to have seen to appear cool or ironic or something. I bet the list is similar, please find stats.
Also, White Beaner, are you a hipster? You seem offended. I enjoy this.
People lie about stuff like that because they don’t want to look stupid. People love to say “nobody’s perfect”, which is such an obvious statement it isn’t even worth saying. And yet nobody can ever admit when they don’t know something. This is just one reason people suck. Now if you’ll excuse me, I am going to go sit back on my cloud and hurl thunderbolts down upon you puny mortals. BWAHAHAHAA!!!
Plus, it’s easy to tell. Hey have you seen “Barbarella”? *blank look, eyes darting back and forth* “Uh…yeah sure. I loved it. Didn’t that win an Oscar?” Yeah. You’re right. you DID see it. Dumbass.
seen them all. bronze effigy on backorder.
This was posted over a year ago, which is like a decade in Internet times, but I feel compelled to say fuck you, because Kurosawa is the shit. I’ve seen like half of his stuff and I absolutely love all of it. Yojimbo + Sanjuro are my favorite movies ever, probably.
As for the list, I’ve seen all of them but the last one, and I can’t decide between Taxi Driver and 2001 for favorite movie of all time. I also love Dog Day Afternoon, No Country for Old Men, American Psy… can’t we just agree that good movies are fucking awesome and lists are fucking stupid?