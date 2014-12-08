This ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Behind-The-Scenes Look Showcases Scarlet Witch’s Mystical Jazz Hands

The first Avengers film is one of my favorite Marvel movies (along with Captain America: The Winter Soldier), so I’m quite geeked for this next installment in the superhero team’s filmography. Tomorrow, the Guardians of the Galaxy DVD/Blu-ray hits shelves, and one of the special features on the release will take you behind the scenes of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It’s always fascinating to see how these multi-million dollar spectacles come together; with their abundance of green screens, machinery, egos, and stunt doubles, it’s hard to imagine that one person is calling the shots. But, writer/director Joss Whedon has shown he can handle the pressure, and in the end present an amazing finished product.

This brief preview of the special DVD/Blu-ray extra, shows a lot of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) doing Wushu-like hand movements and gestures that will eventually translate to her moving stuff around when the film is released. There’s also a few glances at just how massive the entire production looks, with a rotating-camera shot — including most of the Avengers (see photo above) — looking particularly awesome.

Check out the preview below to see some of the car crashes, exotic locales, and superheroes standing on what appears to be a destroyed bridge, which you can expect to see fully realized when the movie drops May 2015.