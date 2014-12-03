This Homemade ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Trailer Is Just As Good As The Real Thing

Ever wonder what Marvel’s blockbusters might look like if they weren’t made by celebrated directors with A-list superstars and especially massive budgets? Wonder no more, because the fine folks at CineFix have put together this homemade shot-for-shot remake of the Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer that we’ve all been going nuts over, and the result isn’t half bad. In fact, with the exception of the soundtrack, I’d be willing to watch an entire film of Avengers characters in cardboard costumes, as they battle against the menacing Ultron, who is really just your bro Dave in sweatpants and a tin foil mask.
At the very least, this is already way better than Fantastic Four. But for the sake of comparison, let’s see how the two trailers look side-by-side.
Holy shit, that was amazing.
@#$@#$ing brilliant. The pizza cutter was priceless.
The reversed Iron Man Hulkbuster suit-up….holy shit. My baby WAS sleeping.
want to see another? it was even on the internet before this one was. And, it was done by a group that puts on a whole film festival of these, and did them for the DVD release of pacific rim
[youtu.be]
the dumb drum.
That Iron Man suit is awesome.
Yeah, these guys did it first and best.
Jesus, it looks like they actually got Mark Ruffalo in there.
awesome sauce!