This Homemade ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Trailer Is Just As Good As The Real Thing

Ever wonder what Marvel’s blockbusters might look like if they weren’t made by celebrated directors with A-list superstars and especially massive budgets? Wonder no more, because the fine folks at CineFix have put together this homemade shot-for-shot remake of the Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer that we’ve all been going nuts over, and the result isn’t half bad. In fact, with the exception of the soundtrack, I’d be willing to watch an entire film of Avengers characters in cardboard costumes, as they battle against the menacing Ultron, who is really just your bro Dave in sweatpants and a tin foil mask.

At the very least, this is already way better than Fantastic Four. But for the sake of comparison, let’s see how the two trailers look side-by-side.

