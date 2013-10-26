TRAILER: A talking dog channels Tim Gunn in Mr. Peabody and Sherman

I’ll admit I don’t really remember much about Mr. Peabody and Sherman, but even with my limited familiarity this new version where Mr. Peabody quotes Tim Gunn from Project Runway (“make it work!”) still seems weird. Anyway, here’s the trailer for Dreamworks’ new animated film, Mr. Peabody and Sherman, from director Rob Minkoff (Stuart Little, The Lion King) and the main characters voiced by Modern Family’s Ty Burrell and some fruity little kid, respectively. If you were wondering what a modern version of Peanuts would look like, this is probably a good indication.

Using his most ingenious invention, the WABAC machine, Mr. Peabody and his adopted boy Sherman hurtle back in time to experience world-changing events first-hand and interact with some of the greatest characters of all time. They find themselves in a race to repair history and save the future.

I don’t know if I’m just jaded, but these animated movies all look exactly the same lately. Silly outfits, a couple quips, some slapstick, rinse, spit, repeat. Exciting enough for a child, not grating enough to chase away the adults. Perfectly designed to entertain you for 90 minutes and immediately disappear from your brain forever. They should hold press screenings in the backseat of an SUV. If the critics go the whole movie without asking are we there yet or giving each other tittie twisters you’ve succeeded.

Though I do enjoy it when they hire a famous guy to do a voice and he does an unrecognizable accent the whole time. Actors, man.