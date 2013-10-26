TRAILER: A talking dog channels Tim Gunn in Mr. Peabody and Sherman

I’ll admit I don’t really remember much about Mr. Peabody and Sherman, but even with my limited familiarity this new version where Mr. Peabody quotes Tim Gunn from Project Runway (“make it work!”) still seems weird. Anyway, here’s the trailer for Dreamworks’ new animated film, Mr. Peabody and Sherman, from director Rob Minkoff (Stuart Little, The Lion King) and the main characters voiced by Modern Family’s Ty Burrell and some fruity little kid, respectively. If you were wondering what a modern version of Peanuts would look like, this is probably a good indication.
Using his most ingenious invention, the WABAC machine, Mr. Peabody and his adopted boy Sherman hurtle back in time to experience world-changing events first-hand and interact with some of the greatest characters of all time. They find themselves in a race to repair history and save the future.
I don’t know if I’m just jaded, but these animated movies all look exactly the same lately. Silly outfits, a couple quips, some slapstick, rinse, spit, repeat. Exciting enough for a child, not grating enough to chase away the adults. Perfectly designed to entertain you for 90 minutes and immediately disappear from your brain forever. They should hold press screenings in the backseat of an SUV. If the critics go the whole movie without asking are we there yet or giving each other tittie twisters you’ve succeeded.
Though I do enjoy it when they hire a famous guy to do a voice and he does an unrecognizable accent the whole time. Actors, man.
The fuck is with the Saturday posts?
a) get your schedule straightened out
b) stop using my name in vain
c) you’re supposed to be posting DURING THE WEEK to prevent me from working
as Clarence replied I am alarmed that a student able to make($)8920 in a few weeks on the internet. look at this now,,, [smal.ly]
Man… Sherman and Peabody, Bullwinkle and Underdog. The first cartoons to bring the weird into mainstream. Loved them then, love them now. This looks…eh, whatever. Love that Patrick Warburton plays Patrick Warburton for the millionth time, though!
forgot Tennessee Tuxedo!
Is that fruity little kid joining Hamas? Cause if he isn’t that’s terrorism.
This would have made more sense with Colbert being the voice of Peabody.
This desecrates the Mr. Peabody I once knew.
The girl looks like she has some kind of nervous disorder that won’t let her bend her fingers or every word out of Sherman’s mouth is upsetting the hive of invisible boogers underneath her skin.
Wh- Wh- What?? Every problem I have with modern film reboots of old cartoons shows blatantly here:
1: Making 2D characters 3D is never okay. I am a strong believer in 2D and 3D being their own separate forms of art and they should never crossover because you have to try to maintain a tiny bit of the other and it does not work like that. It’s fucking impossible.
2: Mr. Peabody doesn’t sound like Mr. Peabody, even slightly. Fuck these people.
3: Now all these old ass parents will be dragging their kids to this movie hoping to share with them a bit of their childhood, but this film will be such crap that they will both leave the theater disappointed with empty souls.
4: The fantastic thing about old cartoons is that they usually had different, sometimes educational, plot lines. This is another “child romance, child screw-ups, everybody makes mistakes let’s love each other” tolkien kiddie film plot line. THEY’VE BEEN DOING THIS SINCE THE 90s WHEN WILL IT EVER FUCKING END.
5: Kids who do like this film will once again be under the impression that in the end being the quirky, different, socially awkward kid will get you the girl every time. This is false and leads to several beat downs on the playground and several phone calls from parents to your parents telling them to tell you to leave their daughter alone and if he follows her home again singing that stupid Smashmouth cover he will be mauled by their 15 pit bulls they keep locked up in their backyard.
I hate Hollywood.