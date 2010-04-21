Wait, what? Yes, Men in Black 3D.

According to barely-literate, slug-like super douche Roger Friedman, both Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are signed on for Men in Black 3D, which is “ready to roll” for Memorial Day 2011, though it still doesn’t have a script.

Director Barry Sonnenfeld tells me that “Men in Black 3-D” is ready to roll. Will Smith has signed on, Tommy Lee Jones is in, and a script is awaited.

Yes. I did say 3D. “Men in Black 3″ will be in 3D. Sonnenfeld says it is so. Why not? Everything else is, and this is one movie that might be cool in the process.

Sonnenfeld told me he’d get me a neuralizer–that’s the cigar holder like gizmo that erases memories–but he couldn’t promise it would work! (I love that thing.)

Haha, get it? It’s funny because this was written by a grown man. Sorry to digress from the pointlessness that is a third Men in Black film, folks, (and keep in mind, the last movie Barry Sonnenfeld directed was RV), I just still can’t believe this guy is a professional writer. “A script is awaited.” “Might be cool in the process.” Roger Friedman’s only job is to go to fancy celebrity parties and then write a few fluffy words about it. He can’t take another five minutes to sound like someone who graduated high school?

I ran into Sonnenfeld, by the way, at Vanity Fair’s annual outdoor cocktail soiree at the New York State Supreme Court building…

This is the party that launches the Tribeca Film Festival. Graydon Carter greeted each guest as they climbed the massive stairs to th e portico. Right behind him were Robert DeNiro and Grace Hightower, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, and everyone who’s anyone in town. That list included [extended list of namedropping redacted] Yes. just another night, Vanity Fair style! Later we ran into Uma Thurman having dinner at Carter’s Waverly Inn, while Graydon himself was said to have taken a gang up to (his) Monkey Bar. [Showbiz411]

What a f*cking tool.