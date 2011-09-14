‘We Bought a Zoo’ looks… uh… Hmm.

As we all know, “bought a zoo” is a derogatory euphemism used to describe your dad on the day of your parents’ wedding. What most people don’t know is that We Bought a Zoo is also a new movie starring Matt Damon and famous naked chick Scarlett Johansson, from Cameron Crowe, the acclaimed director of Elizabethtown.
“The sellers say, you don’t really need any special knowledge to run a zoo. What you need is a lot of heart.”
Whoa, was that an actual line of dialog, or did Dear Abby queef? Anyway, the film is based on a memoir by Ben Mee about how he used his life savings to buy a dilapidated zoo in the English countryside. The fact that it’s based on a true story makes it a little better, because otherwise it looks like a weird hybrid of Kevin James vehicle and white Tyler Perry. But it’s Cameron Crow, so who knows. One thing is for certain, it won’t be the worst thing he’s ever done. No, I’m not talking about Elizabethtown. I mean when he made Kate Hudson famous.
[HD via Apple]
Don’t worry Matt Damon. Running a zoo is exactly like working in a fish market, except you don’t have to clean and gut fish all day.
I ain’t raisin’ no gawdamned cawksuckah pussy beah! Now you roah and give my dawtah a good scayuh, Winnie!
Zoo complete me.
Ben Mee is not as good as his siblings Shake Mee and Anywayyouwant Mee.
Shape Mee. Whatever. Shut up.
Damon’s favorite zoo animal is Badger Vance.
Duck Bill Hunting
@Larry: Shake Mee died mysteriously in infancy.
How do you like them apples!*
*that are being fed to the hippos right now. It’s a special treat for them
I can’t wait for the scene where he walks around the park asking the animals if they like apples.
………..fuck.
alternate title: Bourne to be Wild
I like the animals……I love the humans……..and Jesus Christ, this pudding is delicious.
All the cockatiels know how to say is “Matt Damon”
sorry peet, there’s only room for one apple joke on this post. If it’s any consolation, I think your bourne to be wild comment is funnier. of course you could also have said Bourne Free.
“As we all know, “bought a zoo” is a derogatory euphemism used to describe your dad on the day of your parents’ wedding.”
…uhhh….we do?
I like the scene where the gorilla does acid and gets sad, than all the other animals sing Tiny Dancer and cheer him up and it turns out the panda was gay the whole time and Kate Hudson’s tits are super small.
Oh my god, I wish this starred Mark Wahlberg instead.
Or Andy Samberg as Mark Wahlberg. I’m not picky.
Scarlett Johansson naked bear fucking zoo party matt damon upskirt
Well you see ackBur, all those hours watching Project Runway have altered Vinky’s woldview.
Man-o-man was Elizabethtown ever a god awful pandering piece of shit. I can’t imagine how deep in a Vicodin funk Cam had to be in to think that making a thinly veiled autobiographical movie about how much people hated Vanilla Sky in which a stewardess sends a dude cross country with a fucking mix tape was anything but a horrible, terrible, intervention needing idea, just… man, what a bunch of vapid horseshit.
My God, look what that dick Sean Penn did to her!
Disappointed TH Church didn’t get hit by a truck in the middle of the street. Praying for kids to get mauled by bear. It could be Jurassic Park meets Grizzly Man.
At first glance, I thought the memoir was written by Bee Man. Have to say, I’m slightly disappointed now.