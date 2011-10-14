Weekend Movie Guide: ‘The Big Year’ Is For The Birds LOL

In Theaters Errywhere: The Big Year, The Thing, Footloose
FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince is going to see The Lion King for the 114th time! You should hear him sing “Hakuna Matata” while you reach for his popcorn. [50/50, Drive, The Guard, and Midnight in Paris are all worth your money. I haven’t seen Take Shelter, but it looks awesome. -Vince]
The Big Year
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 38% critics, 69% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“But somehow, the comic chemistry never seems to ignite in “The Big Year,” which burbles along at the clunky pace of a low-stakes chase; issues of male ego, competitiveness and compensation are briefly addressed but never truly engaged, and too often, the three actors look and feel as if they’re in three different movies.” – Ann Hornaday, Washington Post
“Yet with Black, Martin and Wilson front and center, it’s easy to refocus. Each is completely in his wheelhouse, and Black, especially, gets to round out his leading-man résumé thanks to Brad’s sweet wooing of a fellow birder. These guys are showing off their plumage, and despite all the rushing around, it’s a sight to see.” – Joe Neumaier, New York Daily News
Armchair Analysis: I’m biased. I absolutely loathe Jack Black, and if you’ve seen the trailer for The Big Year he’s up to his oh-so-hilarious dancing shenanigans again. Yet I love Steve Martin and Joel McHale. But then again I hate Anthony Anderson, and Owen Wilson is only occasionally funny. Clearly, my gut tells me this is an epic grease fart, but it’s PG, has plenty of star power, and has just enough of an absurd plot that people should shell out some cash for it. But doesn’t a film about competitive bird watchers just scream Christopher Guest? Maybe in a perfect world. Alas, this is no perfect world:
Wait, Joel McHale is in The Big Year? I had no idea. WAY TO DROP THE BALL, ADVERTISEMENTS.
… Not that I’m seeing it. I’m just saying, Joel McHale is a huge selling point for me.
I would pay any ticket price to see a documentary on farting boobies
I’m here to bury Jack Black, not to praise him, but I just watched the awesome Tropic Thunder again and he’s very good in it.
damn Ryan Reynolds just can’t catch a break
I agree he can be over the top (not in the arm-wrestling way), but I also agree with Larry that Jack Black, along with everyone else in the movie, was awesome in Tropic Thunder. Except for post-Oprah Tom Cruise. I even liked Matthew Mcana… Macanoh.. oh you know.
Jack Black has been good in a movie (Tropic Thunder) more recently than Steve Martin (Bringing Down the Queefs)
Are they Angry Birds? Is this a movie about them playing Angry Birds? Does Morgan Freeman narrate them playing Angry Birds? WTF is this movie about?
Tonight, my 40-year-old brother, who grew up with Footloose and it’s soundtrack, was dragged to the remake by his wife. He said they left the theater feeling “depressed for society.” I almost hugged him.
The Footloose still is hilarious because that dude is totally checking out that girl’s butt. If anyone wants to see me eviscerate The Thing, here it is: [bit.ly]