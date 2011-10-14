Weekend Movie Guide: ‘The Big Year’ Is For The Birds LOL

In Theaters Errywhere: The Big Year, The Thing, Footloose

In Theaters Somewhere: Trespass, Fireflies in the Garden



FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince is going to see The Lion King for the 114th time! You should hear him sing “Hakuna Matata” while you reach for his popcorn. [50/50, Drive, The Guard, and Midnight in Paris are all worth your money. I haven’t seen Take Shelter, but it looks awesome. -Vince]

Now off to the theater!

The Big Year

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 38% critics, 69% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“But somehow, the comic chemistry never seems to ignite in “The Big Year,” which burbles along at the clunky pace of a low-stakes chase; issues of male ego, competitiveness and compensation are briefly addressed but never truly engaged, and too often, the three actors look and feel as if they’re in three different movies.” – Ann Hornaday, Washington Post “Yet with Black, Martin and Wilson front and center, it’s easy to refocus. Each is completely in his wheelhouse, and Black, especially, gets to round out his leading-man résumé thanks to Brad’s sweet wooing of a fellow birder. These guys are showing off their plumage, and despite all the rushing around, it’s a sight to see.” – Joe Neumaier, New York Daily News

Armchair Analysis: I’m biased. I absolutely loathe Jack Black, and if you’ve seen the trailer for The Big Year he’s up to his oh-so-hilarious dancing shenanigans again. Yet I love Steve Martin and Joel McHale. But then again I hate Anthony Anderson, and Owen Wilson is only occasionally funny. Clearly, my gut tells me this is an epic grease fart, but it’s PG, has plenty of star power, and has just enough of an absurd plot that people should shell out some cash for it. But doesn’t a film about competitive bird watchers just scream Christopher Guest? Maybe in a perfect world. Alas, this is no perfect world: