Talking ‘Whitecaps,’ The Season 4 Finale Of The Sopranos On Pod Yourself A Gun, With David Roth

On the newest edition of Pod Yourself A Gun, David J. Roth from Defector Media and The Distraction podcast joins Matt and Vince to talk about The Sopranos season four episode thirteen, “Whitecaps.”

The season four finale is widely regarded as one of the series’ best, and will ask you, if you can, to imagine where you are on the pecking order.

A call from Irina leaves Carmela feeling low, and tears the Sopranos family away from each other and from the beach house from which the episode gets its title. Even with Tony’s breathing sounding, as David points out, like a pug on a hot day, the episode has Edie Falco and James Gandolfini turning in two of the finest performances ever seen on television. They both won Emmys for this.

If there were awards for great single-serving Sopranos jerkass characters, I would definitely give one to the episode’s other star, Alan Sapinsly, or as he calls himself, “A.S.” He owns the house Tony wants to buy and boy does he want you to know he’s a lawyer and that he knows what “tort” means. What a perfect Sundance swag hat-wearing a*hole.

