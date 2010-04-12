Writers of Predators hired to Masterbate the Universe

If you were freaking out that we’d never see a (second) He-Man movie, take a hit of this inhaler and relax, because it’s coming. The project, once set up at WB and with a spec script written by Justin Marks of “He walks through the rain drops” Street Fighter fame, was later dropped by WB and picked up by Columbia like so much prison soap. Today’s news is that Columbia has hired Mike Finch and Alex Litvak, who wrote the upcoming Predators reboot, to write a new script. And it will probably be really good, because Mattel has story approval. And because it’s about He-Man.

Columbia picked up rights to the property in the fall, when Mattel and Warner Bros. couldn’t agree on a creative vision. The addition of the rising writers is the first major move on the property and signals the project is being rebuilt from the ground up. While at Warners, “Masters” went through several writers and in latter stages had John Stevenson, who co-helmed “Kung Fu Panda,” attached to direct. Getting the go-ahead to tackle any major toy-brand film can be tricky. Depending on the property, writers and directors need to get a thumbs-up from the studio, which then has to win approval from the toy company. In the case of “Masters,” Mattel has story approval. In their pitch, the scribes attempted to balance a treatment that would convince the studio it was cinematic and keep the toy company satisfied that its characters were being portrayed appropriately. [HeatVision]

Well it is tough to get people to portray He-Man appropriately. Like my mom, who was always calling my He-Man toys “dolls.” Duh, mom, only girls play with stupid dolls. Boys play with totally awesome, totally buff blond dudes with chiseled bodies and sweet bangs, and they’re called action figures, ya dumb bitch. But don’t worry about her, she barely comes down here anymore.