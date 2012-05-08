Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Shriiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiim!

There’s something for everyone this week, assuming everyone wants either Tim & Eric or C-Tates. If your tastes are more demanding, we’ve got vampires, werewolves, and zombies. Also, there’s Christian Slater, a talking dog, a couple documentaries, some duplicitous lesbians, not Edgar Allan Poe, and a lady with some sharp teeth.

The DVDs:

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie

The Vow

Underworld: Awakening

Mother’s Day

Playback

The Kreutzer Sonata

Norman Mailer: The American

Man In The Glass: The Dale Brown Story

Cinnamon

The Genesis Code

An Affirmative Act

Madison County

The Shock Labyrinth

Humans Vs. Zombies

Poe

Lady Of The Dark: Genesis Of The Serpent Vampire

Which are worth watching? Read on to find out. (Spoiler alert: probably only Tim & Eric.) Click here for the hot streaming picks.