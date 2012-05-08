Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Shriiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiim!

05.08.12 6 years ago 18 Comments
Come for C-Tates, Stay for that gif of Rachel McAdams’ butt

There’s something for everyone this week, assuming everyone wants either Tim & Eric or C-Tates.  If your tastes are more demanding, we’ve got vampires, werewolves, and zombies.  Also, there’s Christian Slater, a talking dog, a couple documentaries, some duplicitous lesbians, not Edgar Allan Poe, and a lady with some sharp teeth.

The DVDs:
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
The Vow
Underworld: Awakening
Mother’s Day
Playback
The Kreutzer Sonata
Norman Mailer: The American
Man In The Glass: The Dale Brown Story
Cinnamon
The Genesis Code
An Affirmative Act
Madison County
The Shock Labyrinth
Humans Vs. Zombies
Poe
Lady Of The Dark: Genesis Of The Serpent Vampire

Which are worth watching?  Read on to find out. (Spoiler alert: probably only Tim & Eric.) Click here for the hot streaming picks.

