Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Pig With The Froggy Tattoo

We’ve got an extra-large batch of movies hitting DVD this week, so there’s something for everyone. Besides the two Oscar winners in the banner pic, there’s another Oscar nominated flick, a movie Vince hated, Asian kids killing each other, Rip Torn, one lucky elephant, Salma Hayek’s American movie debut, Edward Furlong, a fake Bruce Lee, naked Nazis, some clowns, and a few other gems to whet your appetite.
The DVDs:
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
The Muppets
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Carnage
The Sitter
Battle Royale
From Time To Time
A Lonely Place To Die
Telstar
National Lampoon’s The Legend Of Awesomest Maximus
Roadie
One Lucky Elephant
Roadracers
Pimp
Snow White: A Deadly Summer
This Is Not A Movie
Creature
The Dragon Lives Again
Frauleins In Uniform
Clown Hunt
Read on to find out about these new releases. If you’re impatient, click here for some picks streaming on Netflix.
Am I the only one who always thinks Edward Furlong is dead? And it’s not because I’m confusing him with Brad Renfro. It’s just every time I hear about him I think “I remember him….isn’t he dead?”
You’ve gotta be shitting me!? Edward Furlong has been alive this WHOLE TIME?!
Excuse me, but Gary Oldman is not looking for a mole, he is hunting an otter.
Roadracers was kinda decent. Even if it had David Arquette.
Fat Jonah Hill vs. Less Fat Jonah Hill… Hmm… hard to choose one. I think he’s always been funny but since he was younger and fat people are funny cause there fat, I’ll go with the fat Jonah Hill.
Just saw A Lonely Place To Die. Awesome movie! Julian Gilbey also made the masterpiece Rise of the footsoldier, one of the most brutal action/drama flick I’ve ever seen!
The Sitter was kinda hard to watch. Sam Rockwell being over the top was the only thing that made me chuckle. I love Jonah Hill’s obnoxiousness, but every time he would say something I’d think to myself, hey yeah that’s pretty funny, but hardly ever a giggle.
Also, What the fuck happened to David Gordon Green? Went from depressing indies to poorly balanced action comedies.
The love interest angle in The Sitter was re-facking-tahhhhded. My fiancee just kept repeating “never in a million years” every time she came onscreen.
The Sitter was bizarre. Sam Rockwell was great, but the painfully earnest interludes every 15 minutes or so were so goddamn weird. It was such a perfect recreation of a crappy 80s screwball teen comedy. It’d be like someone perfectly restoring a ’96 Hyundai. Great job! But, uh… why?
Will Sasso used to come into the bar I worked at. Solid, solid dude. Bought shots for the whole bar on his birthday and everything. Here’s to your “straight to dvd” success big man!
