Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Pig With The Froggy Tattoo

We’ve got an extra-large batch of movies hitting DVD this week, so there’s something for everyone. Besides the two Oscar winners in the banner pic, there’s another Oscar nominated flick, a movie Vince hated, Asian kids killing each other, Rip Torn, one lucky elephant, Salma Hayek’s American movie debut, Edward Furlong, a fake Bruce Lee, naked Nazis, some clowns, and a few other gems to whet your appetite.

The DVDs:

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

The Muppets

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Carnage

The Sitter

Battle Royale

From Time To Time

A Lonely Place To Die

Telstar

National Lampoon’s The Legend Of Awesomest Maximus

Roadie

One Lucky Elephant

Roadracers

Pimp

Snow White: A Deadly Summer

This Is Not A Movie

Creature

The Dragon Lives Again

Frauleins In Uniform

Clown Hunt

Read on to find out about these new releases. If you’re impatient, click here for some picks streaming on Netflix.