You’re So Cool: Looking Back On ‘True Romance’ 20 Years Later

Why Do People Still Care About True Romance? Let Us Count The Reasons…
I recently attended the first annual True Romance Fest in Burbank, and I’ll have more on that soon, but first, I thought it was worth trying to explain: what is it about a movie that makes people love it enough to devote an entire festival to it, two decades after the fact, especially one that doesn’t involve aliens or ray guns like the usual cult cosplay fodder? I can’t speak for everyone, but I can tell you why I went, and what I learned from re-watching it three or four times in the course of a weekend.
Some Context
Released a little less than 21 years ago, True Romance was the first script Quentin Tarantino wrote to end up getting made (Reservoir Dogs came out earlier, but Tarantino had written the script for True Romance first), and one of the few films he wrote that he didn’t direct (Tony Scott apparently loved both scripts, and Tarantino told Scott he could direct one). As a budding film nerd turned on by Pulp Fiction, I remember buying a double book of the scripts for True Romance and Reservoir Dogs at Tower Records, my all-time favorite junior high hang spot.
It was probably the first time I thought about a movie beyond “awesome!” or “meh,” and seeing it on the page laid bare all of those odd Tarantino-isms I might otherwise have missed. Stuff like “everything from a diddle-eyed Joe to a damned if a I know,” and guys named “Toothpick Vic” (a henchmen in True Romance and a nickname for Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs) and “Lance” (Eric Stoltz in Pulp Fiction and Clarence’s unseen boss in True Romance).
Rough Draft Tarantino
What jumped out at me most and still does now is how strongly Tarantino the writer comes through without Tarantino the director there to soften him. Have you ever written something, thought it was finished, and then, just when you were about to send it out, ended up re-writing it 10 more times? Just putting yourself in the brain space of someone experiencing your work for the first time forces you to imagine yourself how others might see you. Even if you’ve already spent weeks working and reworking something, you find yourself ironing out all the rough edges that were, strangely, invisible until five seconds earlier. I imagine directing your own script is like that. Tarantino the director normally gets to keep tweaking Tarantino the writer. While Tony Scott certainly had some tweaks of his own (making the non-linear narrative linear, giving it a happier ending), more so than any other Tarantino movie, True Romance feels like rough draft Tarantino, his tics and urges and idiosyncrasies on screen with the least filtering. Even without trunk shots or the camera lingering on women’s feet, it’s hard not to feel like you know way too much about Quentin Tarantino after seeing True Romance.
Clarence Worley, Tarantino’s Idealized Id
True Romance is so much more bizarrely fascinating when you realize that Clarence Worley is all of Quentin’s favorite things about himself cranked up to 11, like Jim Carrey in The Mask. It’s not a wild assertion here, by the way, it’d be obvious that Clarence Worley is QT’s stand-in, even if Tarantino hadn’t confirmed as much himself (“Clarence was me,” he says here).
What Tarantino did with Clarence Worley is a lot like what Hunter S. Thompson did with Kemp in The Rum Diary. Two 20-something outsiders who hadn’t quite found their life’s direction or their voice as writers yet dreamt up protagonists that were avatars for everything they wanted to be – the uncompromising journalist who spoke truth to power, whatever the cost; the pop culture freak who becomes the hero simply by talking a good game, not taking shit from anyone, and being so cool. The idea seems a bit silly and childish, but if you take a step back from the fictional worlds, you realize that it totally worked. Thompson and Tarantino both sort of grew into their own avatars, through sheer will power and the clarity of their visions.
It sounds a little like The Secret, but they’re both the kind of works that, especially if you experience them at the right time, you develop an extreme attachment to. Nothing’s better in your early twenties than a work that tells you that you don’t have to apologize for being hopelessly idealistic and more than a little bit self-centered.
Once you acknowledge that Clarence Worley is a superhero based on Quentin Tarantino, it’s worth examining what his powers are:
Motor-mouthed conversationalist, especially with blonde chicks at bars. Clarence uses some of the same lines on Alabama as he does on Anna Thomson in the first scene, a seemingly oft-rehearsed shtick about Elvis (“I’d f*ck Elvis”). A friend of mine, on seeing it for the first time, described True Romance as “a feast of bizarre idioms.” Quentin’s idea of cool clearly involves having a series of slickster one-liners locked and loaded and ready to fire at any given time. They’re in almost every scene, lines like “Am I beautiful blonde with big tits and an ass that tastes like French vanilla ice cream?”
They somehow sound like lines you’ve never heard before and something your weird uncle would say, all at the same time. True Romance is sort of like living inside this reverse Truman Show, where everyone casually drops these figures of speech as if they’re common usage, even though Quentin invented them all.
Knowing more about movies than you. In his climactic showdown with Drexel Spivey, Drexel, epically portrayed by Gary Oldman in dreads and a leather beret, explains how he knows Clarence is scared, saying “On that TV there, since you been in the room, is a woman with her breasteses hangin’ out, and you ain’t even bothered to look. You just been starin’ at me.”
Interesting sidenote on that:
OLDMAN: I heard this gang of black kids outside my trailer and thought, That’s Drexl. I showed this kid my lines and said, “Does this seem authentic?” He changed some words. He said, “That don’t fly. Drexl wouldn’t say ‘titties’; he’d say ‘breasteses.’”
TARANTINO: Those kids were clowning him, and he believed them because he didn’t know any better. Because he’s British.
Anyway, Clarence’s big retort to Drexel is, in part, “I’m not lookin’ at the movie ’cause I saw it seven years ago! It’s The Mack with Max Julien, Carol Speed, and Richard Pryor.”
You know that scene in movies where the protagonist tells someone off and everyone in the audience cheers in vicarious glee? Like Matt Damon telling off the NSA guy in Good Will Hunting, or Sandra Bullock giving the racist southern yentas what fer in The Blind Side? (If only you’d been so articulate with that dirty guac-shorting Chipotle cashier! Yay Sandy!) Consider how perfect it is that the Tarantino version of this scene is “Oh yeah? Well I already saw that movie, motherf*cker!”
How many life and death situations have you been in where the deciding factor was knowledge of obscure movies? Quentin invented one, like his version of a daydream about saving your crush from a car crash.
Being able to schmooze people from all walks of life. Be they drug dealers, whores, Hollywood producers, or cops, pretty much every character in the whole movie’s reaction to Clarence is “This kid’s crazy! I love him!”
It’s never hard to imagine how Tarantino wants to see himself or how he wants you to react, because he had a stand-in for you the audience member in almost every scene — the cops at the Beverly Ambassador, the random guy at the burger stand. You’re supposed to think he’s crazy and cool! Clarence’s unmatched film and pop-culture literacy has given him a preternatural understanding of human psychology and how to manipulate it. It’s basically the film nut’s version of every pretentious actor’s dream, where being good at pretending (or in this case, watching) gives you a super-human grasp of the human condition.
Street smarts, and anti-intellectualism. Quentin doesn’t seem like a guy who’d say things like “I ain’t no fag, but…” like Clarence does when he’s explaining why he’d f*ck Elvis. Tarantino exaggerates his avatar’s blue collar background, making Clarence the Detroit son of a security guard, rather than the LA-raised son of a musician. Even as a high school dropout and virtual nobody, Quentin still felt the need to make the cinematic version of himself even more of an outsider in Hollywood. It’s easy to see Quentin Tarantino as an idiot savant, and I’m sure it’s partly true, but its also an image that has been highly cultivated by Tarantino himself. Clarence’s ain’t-book-smart affectations are perfectly fitting for a guy who’d go on to write a multi-Oscar-winning film with misspellings in the title.
Incidentally, late in the film, Clarence Worley says of the Oscars, “Most movies win a lot of Oscars I can’t stand – safe, geriatric coffee table dog shit.” Now that seems like something Tarantino would say.
He’s cool. The chief and most obvious of Clarence Worley’s superpowers is that he’s cool. Not a particularly difficult analysis when the film ends with Alabama repeating “You’re so cool. You’re so cool. You’re so cool.”
The classic bar ice breaker question is whether a person would choose to be able to fly or be invisible. People that choose flight are thought to be less sneaky, to want to be the guileless hero, rather than bank thieves and locker room masturbators like the invisibility folks. It says a lot about Tarantino that his go-to superpower is that he’s really f*ckin’ cool. Just the coolest guy at the dive bar. He knows everything about every movie and can bullshit anyone about anything. Flight? Invisibility? Super strength? Nah, man, just give me the wisest opinion about Elvis.
Alabama Worley, World’s Cutest Love Interest
I re-fall in love with 25-year-old Patricia Arquette every time I watch True Romance, and I’m not sure the movie works if you don’t.
Coming at True Romance from the perspective of a Tarantino fan and having read the script before seeing it, there’s a tendency to assume everything good about it came from Quentin and to blame everything bad on Tony Scott (except the casual racism, that was all QT). I have my quibbles. The Hans Zimmer score sounds totally bizarre and overbearing and out of place in the beginning of the movie (why are we listening to calypso music when there’s a guy driving through Detroit on his way to murder a pimp?) and I have to think the entire action sequence in Drexel’s club would’ve had a much better spacial awareness with Tarantino blocking it.
But as much as you want to imagine everything good about True Romance happened because of Tarantino, and as much as Tarantino is frequently hailed as a genius for his casting decisions, the casting was Tony Scott, and it’s a big reason people love the film. Sam Jackson, James Gandolfini, Brad Pitt, all cast when they were the cheapest they’d ever be. Saul Rubinek is so perfect as Lee Donowitz that I honestly think “Saul Rubinek” would’ve been a better name for the character.
Still, you could switch all of them around, mix and match this role or that actor and it’d still be great, but none of, NONE of it works without Patricia Arquette. Tarantino says he wrote the role thinking of Joan Cusack, and envisioned Clarence as Robert Carradine, who in 1993 was between Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation and Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds In Love. That makes me queasy to even think about.
Tony Scott: We met with Patricia, and Christian had a woody from the first time he saw her. That made my life a lot easier. The viewer believing they’re in love comes from their chemistry. Patricia fell in love with Christian, and he with her.
Alabama is the lynchpin of the whole thing. Is it possible we have Christian Slater’s boner to thank for this entire thing?
As written, Alabama Worley is sort of hooker with a heart of gold and quirky dreamgirl all rolled up into one. There’s nothing funnier and more telling to me than the part where Alabama is biting her lip and falling hopelessly in love with Clarence as tinkling piano plays, because of how passionate he’s explaining a Spider-Man comic. Nothing moistens lady parts like a man who can handle a comic book. He’s explaining the art work on some webbing and she’s thinking, “I. LOVE. THIS. MAN!” You could never, ever communicate Tarantino’s pathos more clearly and succinctly than that one little moment.
My point is, it’s a tough role to humanize, but incredibly, Patricia Arquette makes you forget that her character is essentially a dude fantasy. It’s all so subtle – the look on her face when she finds James Gandolfini in her hotel room, the way her voice breaks when she tells Clarence how romantic she thinks he is (…for shooting her wigger pimp in the dick). And of course, her huge blue eyes and pouty lips and adorable overbite don’t hurt either. The role requires her to be totally innocent and worldly at the same time, and I can’t imagine Alabama as any other actress.
Mythos
There’s an odd formula for enduring, cult popularity that I don’t think anyone has ever been able to quite figure out, but surely one of the most important elements is the ability of a work to create its own mythology. It works best if there are elements that you can’t quite explain on first watch, but where there are enough hints that you end up creating your own, like hearing a really good punchline and having to fill in the joke.
True Romance is full of these odd, “Rectum? Damn near killed ’em!” relationships between characters. You end up creating a lot of your own backstories. There’s the gangster guys – “What happened?” “He said Sicilians were spawned by n*ggers so Don Vincenzo shot him,” – who all seem to have this rich back story that we never find out about. Why did they send the one guy outside? Who is the weird, preening one, why did he only show up before the shootout, and why is he quoting Taxi Driver? Chris Penn and Tom Sizemore as the cops are barely in the movie, but even in a couple minutes you get these rich, provocative hints at their personal lives – Sizemore correcting Penn when he says “me and Nicholson” instead of “Nicholson and I” like an old married couple. Not to mention that they could be fraternal twins. I’ve seen the movie probably 50 times, and it wasn’t until the most recent watch that I noticed that Dennis Hopper’s dog, Rommel, runs off right before the Italians show up to chase down a female dog that had passed in front of the camera about five seconds earlier. Of course! The dog ran off to get some dog pussy! Makes total sense now!
There’s another moment, what I like to think of as True Romance‘s version of the end of Lost in Translation. The gang is about to head off to the Beverly Ambassador when Michael Rapaport’s Dick Richie (another brilliant casting choice) gets a phone call telling him got the part in the remake of TJ Hooker. He looks at Clarence and says “Hey, Clarence…” “What?” There’s a dramatic pause, and they stare at each other, but then he just smiles and says “Nothing.”
What was he about to say? I’m not one of those people who creates elaborate theories for every ambiguous plot point in the things I love (and I kind of hate that mentality), but I do love a movie that leaves those spaces for them.
And of course, True Romance wouldn’t be True Romance if not for the sheer, bold silliness of the whole thing. It doesn’t get much better than a vision of Elvis coming to you in a day dream to tell you that the cops won’t care if you shoot a pimp in the face.
(or the dick)
After everything that Tarantino has written, I’m not sure he’s ever topped that moment. Also, why are Lee Donowitz’s body guards so psychotic? They seem like Die Hard villains stuck in the wrong movie. And in the midst of the stand off, with everyone screaming at each other holding guns, would the match to the fuse really be the movie producer tossing coffee in the assistant’s face? And why would anyone shoot the briefcase full of cocaine? You’re in the middle of a fire fight but suddenly there’s a flying briefcase and it’s skeet shooting time?
People who love True Romance would have ten different answers for all these questions, I’m sure, but the reason that they bother thinking about it at all is that the film is such a glorious whatsit. Part dark comedy, part pulp, part romance, part gangster movie, part Hollywood satire, part superhero origin, and part 80s action film. It’s at once completely bizarre and intensely familiar. It’s that scab you can’t stop picking at, and that’s why I love it.
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
Tower Records, my all-time favorite junior high hang spot.
Good Lord, yes.
Also, to this review:
Good Lord, yes.
Tower on Sunset? If not, you’re telling me that Fresno had one 20 years ago, wow.
Yep, on Blackstone, off the Bullard exit.
For a second my brain interpreted that as “the Burrito District”
Ditto but for college. *gulp*
My last paycheck was $19863 working 17 hours a week 0nline. I’ve been doing this for almost two years and have made over $300k using this syst?m. The potential with this is endless. It’s really user friendly, tasks simple and fun. This is what I do…. Fox92.c.om
I could make a case for True Romance being the second greatest movie ever made, behind Big Trouble in Little China, of course.
I would love to hear the remainder of this top 5.
Who said the other three spots even had, or deserved, to be filled with anything?!
Big Trouble in Little China is the most rewatchable movie Hollywood has ever made. Anyone who has a difference of opinion is a terrorist and deserves scorn.
BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA is the pinnacle of cinema. There has never been anything better.
Patricia Arquette’s bouncing titties during the Gandolfini scene makes a very strong second place.
I have never seen this movie. Is it worth a shot?
One of the greatest date movies of all time–if you can’t get laid after this movie, you can’t get laid.
Take a long look at yourself in the mirror before you push play, though. Because that person won’t be there when it’s over.
I watched it for my first time a couple of years ago, I honestly found it to be kind of a mess and not that well directed. But it does have a lot of memorable characters and lines. Still, I don’t get people’s obsession….
To date, it is the only one of those “wait, you seriously haven’t seen X movie” things I’ve forced my wife to watch that she ended up loving. Out of DOZENS. It’s not the cleanest, but it’s definitely fun and awesome.
Naw, Vince just wrote this whole thing about a 20 year old movie that isn’t worth seeing.
Thanks for the responses. I’ll have to check it out.
@dissident This was a dual purpose post, part of it was trying to hit Vince with a slow troll.
Is ‘True Romance’ the best early QT movie?
“Yes!” says one guy who thinks Reservoir Dogs has kind of some problems.
I can’t remember rooting for an on screen couple as much as I rooted for Clarence & Alabama to have a happy ending. If that decision was Tony Scott pulling a reverse Polanski (no not the sex move) then more kudos to you sir.
The best thing about this movie is that although it is cleverly written by Tarantino, it is NOT directed by him, so it’s vastly less contrived and forced. Tarantino is at his absolute best when he’s aping Elmore Leonard in a trailer by himself, and not allowed to touch the camera or talk to the actors.
Also – this is just one example of my ongoing Tony Scott (RIP) > Ridley Scott.
Also thanks to this I have an eternal soft spot for Christian Slater which I never thought possible
In my Headcanon, this and Heathers are the only movies Christian Slater has ever been in, and from just these two movies, he was able to purchase a tropical island and retire somewhere.
I absolutely LOVE this movie and EVERYTHING about it – from the performances to the storyline. I have seen it countless times, have the soundtrack and can literally quote any scene from the drop of a hat. CLASSIC scenes with up and coming actors and well as some tried and true. Thanks for the article – a tribute to a timeless film.
This is a mash-up of a previous EW article and ‘I read the script before the film was cool’.
This is a mash-up of a commenter who says “fake” and one who says “pff, old news, brah.” Ps, die in a dildo fire.
tangentially related – there was an ACTUAL dildo fire recently in the next town over here…
[www.boston.com]
its okay Vince, maybe when you’re not proving yourself to be just another Uproxx asshole you can find your own creativity
So FSUpunk – is your username a reference to an awful Florida college, or that other “FSU”?
I could go on at length about why this is different from other pieces you seem to be referencing, but it’d probably be a lot quicker for you to just read past the first two paragraphs and see for yourself.
I thought Underball was the designated FD troll.
@vince that is so insensitive. I can’t believe you would actually say that to someone. The dildo manufacturing industry is woefully under-regulated and many people perish in dildo-fueled warehouse fires every year. My grandfather, a war hero, perished in just such a dildo fire.
Have some respect for the dead and the sanctity of dildo fires, god damnit.
*Runs in, panicked*
IS SOMEONE SETTING DILDOS ON FIRE AGAIN?!
Stop it.
@Martin …almost looks like Underballs has Vince’s back – “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” must exist in their trollerverse.
About the burning dildos though, I agree that is nothing to joke about.
I once dildoed my girlfriend so fast and furious like a Paul Walker car chase that her vagina caught fire and burned down an entire forest! (I’m a dendrophiliac… don’t judge!)
Geez, Al, there ARE some dildos that aren’t yours, y’know?
Underball: “HEY! Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, shitposts all over Filmdrunk comment boards except ME! I have your back Vince, you utter dipshit.”
I just want you to know that I’m going to be using the phrase “die in a dildo fire,” going forward. A lot. And I will never give you credit for it.
Totally agreed re Patricia Arquette. I think the sheer eroticism she embodies between T.R. and Lost Highway push her sexy quotient beyond any other screen actress in history.
Her sister was always hotter
holy shit rosanna was her sister? i always thought that was her mom…
or are you talking about david?
@Underball hot yes, hotter no way.
@jon_k perhaps you’re thinking of Ashley Judd…. also I chuckled re: David.
Pretty sure Underball was referencing Alexis
My favorite movie of all-time. Thanks, Mancini.
Thanks for bringing up the score. I’ve always loved this film but the score bugged the ever living shit out of me.
I can appreciate it in an ironic way since it’s just so ridiculously out of place. I like how Hans Zimmer works by humming a 15-second melody to himself and saying “That it! That’s the whole soundtrack to the entire movie!”
It’s funny, I had a movie night with a bunch of friends who hadn’t seen it yet, and after like a half hour, they got super excited whenever the ‘XYLOPHONE OF PROGRESS’ chimed in.
I always took the “Hey, Clarence…Nothing” bit to be Dick hoping that Clarence would realize that since he just got his big break, maybe Clarence should let him sit out the felony he’s about to drag Dick into. Then, realizing he wasn’t about to, Dick just goes along with him. It was actually one of the sadder moments to me, since you know at that point the cops are going to bust everyone just as Dick was about to maybe start going places with his acting.
That scene always made me wonder if QT had written that Dick died, but Tony Scott changed it to him escaping…
Am I watching a different version? In the one I saw he exclaims “I got the part!” and the three of them go out on a joy ride. What confuses me is how the hell does he get the part after his terrible audition? I thought it would come out that Clarence and the director struck a deal to get him the gig, but then it never came up…intentional loose end? Or a comment on how shitty the Hollywood casting process can be?
Spoiler alert:
The Scene where Dennis Hopper is offed by Don Vincenzo was, personally for me anyway, one of the best written scenes in any movie. He knew that they were going to torture him to find out where his son was but by pissing on Don Vincenzo’s Sicilian heritage, he got him mad enough to just kill him
There’s a rumor there is some ad libbing in that scene – whatever the case, it’s still the best ever!
As far as I know, the only ad-libbed part was “You’re a cantaloupe.”
QT may get flack for long, droning dialogue in most of his films, but the exchange between Hopper and Walken is 10 of the greatest minutes ever captured on film…
@Cocksteady he gets flak for that?
Easily one of my top 10 favorite scenes in any movie. The other 9 spots are all from Congo, so take that with a grain of salt I guess.
I saw this movie when I was about 16, it totally blew my mind , I caught it late at night on cable, I told my friends about it the next day at school, someone found a copy of it at a local video store and we ditched school and watched it, everyone loved it. It was one of the only times that I ever felt really cool in school.
You’re so cool!
Canadadians of a certain milieu prefer the oddball id of Mark Hunter (Hard Harry) and recognize eat me-beat me lady Nora Diniro as the world’s cutest love interest but I get the love for this. It isn’t nearly as embarrassing a watch 25 years later.
PUTV is definitely cheesier than it seemed at the time, however it’s still an enjoyable film. It’s mostly ruined by the final act if anything.
Love this movie, and you hit on a lot of reasons why. Also, one great thing about it, that would have been changed by Tarantino directing – QT does not attempt to act in this movie. You just fucking KNOW that he would have played Elvis himself. You fucking know it.
Vince, when you were discussing TR on the Frotcast, you mentioned that the Zimmer score seemed tonally out of place at the front of the picture.
The music is a take off from Terrence Malick’s use of Carl Orrf’s “Musica Poetica” (from his Musik für Kinder) at the front of “Badlands”:
[www.youtube.com]
The childlike music serves as a chilling contrast the decaying, murderous, violent acts to follow. It’s more apropos in “Badlands” because the stars are, basically, children and the music is, after all, from Orff”s “Music for Children”.
True Romance was inspired by lovers on the run movies like “Badlands”, “Bonnie and Clyde” and others.
Anyway, that’s the lineage, and why Zimmer used it there.
Glad you mentioned it – something you didn’t seem to mention Vince, is that a big part of Tarantino’s work is homages to 70’s movies. A key scene of Pulp Fiction is basically lifted from Foxy Brown though pretty transformed in the execution. I remember when I first watched Badlands and thought that’s where that music is from. Then he took the plot of Badlands for Natural Born Killers!
Knowing where it comes from doesn’t make me like its use in the movie any more. Hans Zimmer is such a great composer that he often compels filmmakers to overuse the shit out of his scores. Fucking Dark Knight Rises was like a music video, half the time I didn’t know if I was supposed to be watching a flashback.
I prefer the way Tarantino and Scorsese do music, where it’s mostly songs. Though the best score of all time will always be Last of the Mohicans for me.
Of course – a movie needs to stand on it’s own merits, not require the viewer to come in with a headful of referential information.
However, having seen Badlands before I saw TR, the ode always worked for me, and I’ve always loved both “Musica Poetica” and “You’re So Cool”. Van Sant also used it at the end of Finding Forrester (“You’re the dog now, man… that’s the Chicago way!!!”)
Last of the Mohicans is indeed tough to beat. Fucking super rad score. Heat also has a great one, but also uses an assemblage of other songs. Mann is solid like that.
The Scorsese/Robertson Method is indeed best of all. The Harry Nilsson “Jump Into the Fire” scene in Goodfellas being maybe a favorite… or the Van Morrison “T.B. Sheets” usage at the front of Bringing Out the Dead. That shit was tight.
Hey Vince, you might appreciate this. Check out Andre Nickatina (or Dre Dog, if you prefer) -” Blood in my Hair”. Super fresh Bay area rapper, and he rhymes over the Last of the Mohicans sample. It’s amazing.
@JohnMWood best part of Heat is where Mann drops the score completely during the final bank shoot-out. I remember it took me a couple of times through to realize why I thought that scene was so great and unique.
@Chazz Goodtimes – Agreed. I’m surprised more directors don’t use that method. It’s super effective to drop the music off and let the ambient sound of the scene act as the score.
That scene in Heat is especially impactful because of the confluence of plot mechanics(the story has all been funneling down to this showdown), the crosscutting of the two crews, and the driving build inherent in the piece of music (“Force Marker”) that Mann uses right up to the moment when Shiherlis opens up on on the LAPD – the lack of any “cognitive process” by the character is overpowering – instinctually violent reactions like that are almost never shown in Hollywood productions (Scorsese does it, and some TV showrunners do too). It just unspools into open combat.
[vimeo.com]
Considers Vince’s choice of best score.It’s good but John Barry’s score for Zulu is the best. [www.youtube.com] How rousing is that? Come the zombie apocalypse I’ll have that playing through my headphones as I’m mowing down wave after wave. Ooh now I’m gonna go have a blast of John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13 theme.
@Charlie Br0nze – Zulu is fucking dope. My Cocaine’s debut film and Jack Hawkins FTW. Some of the very best battle setups ever done. Surprised Tarantino hasn’t recycled that score yet.
I’ve just seen the advert for the new Samsung TV and some advertising agency has pinched it for that.
Drexel might be my favorite movie character ever.
This post could have gone on forever and I never would have gotten bored. Thank you. This was one of those movies my dad accidentally took 12 year old me to see expecting standard Late 80’s Early 90’s action and ended up being so much more. Alabama has always been one of those, I want a girl like that character, like Rene from Mall Rats.
I will always love Christian Slater because of this movie. And Heathers. And Pump Up. And Interview. And Very Bad Things. Damn, what the hell happened to him for the past 15 years? He seemed poised for something great.
He did do something great. He was on Archer.
Oh, you gonna be all up on Slater’s peener but you ain’t gonna mention a little masterpiece called GLEAMING THE CUBE?! Why you wanna disrespect dude’s legacy like that?!
Anyone remember when they showed “Gleaming the Cube” on broadcast TV in the early 90s as “A Brother’s Justice?”
As a skatefagpunk, I watched Gleaming The Cube all the time. His frosted tips are really distracting in that, as is the weird plot regarding his adopted brother and weaponizing rebels.
The skating is top notch though.
@Cuneform I do.
C’mon people, Uwe Boll’s Alone in the Dark where Tara Reid plays an anthropologist. Christian’s greatest work, this cannot be denied.
Broken FUCKIN Arrow, man.
Gleaming the cube was awesome. I remember standing and cheering in the theatre during parts of that movie. Only time I’ve ever done that. Also, that time was probably the most dirty and obnoxious of my life, so … you know.
Excellent write up.
The only part I disagree with is your mild criticism of Tony Scott’s direction. I think his late 80’s/early 90’s signature style totally makes the movie. The over the top music, the abundance of steam and smoke everywhere, etc. It’s all necessary to the brilliant final product and is integral to the vibe of the whole thing.
I have always loved this movie, and my wife has always hated it. Life is a mystery. **sigh**
I was in the reverse situation. She also thought Tom Cruise was going to be much bigger star than Val Kilmer (and Christian Slater). Yes, I am apparently a moron.
@Shop 101 I have always been confused that Val Kilmer isn’t the biggest star in the world.
He was fine in Top Gun, but Willow and Tombstone were just …
And now I’ve just had to review Kurt Russel’s filmography and I’m left wondering why anyone even knows the name “Tom Cruise”. He’s been in nothing good. NOTHING.
No one else could have played Morrison
Wait, wait. Lance wasn’t a comic book store owner in Pulp Fiction, so where do you get the connection to Eric Stoltz being the same character in both movies?
I didn’t say he was the same character, I just meant Quentin likes that name. He also likes “Vic” and “Vincent.”
See also: “Alabama.” That’s Mr. White’s old partner’s name in Reservoir Dogs.
And I believe he used “Scagnetti” as the name of Mr. Blonde’s parole officer in RD and a cop in NBK.
@Otto Man
Scagnetti was the name of Tom Sizemore’s cop character in NBK.
“Scagnetti…fuck.”
Right, Sizemore. I haven’t watched that since it came out. Too fucking cartoonish.
I rewatched this somewhat recently, and while I still love it, there was one line that was just one of the all-time groaniest groaners, and I never caught it until now….when Christian Slater is talking on the phone and he says “You just have to let go of all FEAR AND DESIRE.” And Bronson Pinchot (I think) says “Fear and Desire?” and Christian Slater says “FEAR AND DESIRE.” (and I could be wrong, but I could have sworn he looked into the camera on the third one) Because, if you didn’t know, A. you’re an idiot that doesn’t know anything about cinema, and B. Quentin Tarantino knows the name of the first movie Stanley Kubrick made. God it was annoying. But again, I still love the movie. But god that was annoying.
Also, Hans Zimmer is STILL just a husk of Carl Orff.
Good catch. I (probably mistakenly) chalked it up to a play on Kiekergaards “Fear and Trembling,” where he examines the twisted relationship between God and man when Abraham is commanded to sacrifice his son – just as Clarence winds up inadvertently sacrifices his dad for the greater good. Just something to chew on…
Yeah, time to dust off the VHS player and watch the forshak outta this.
Now I can just link to this article when people ask why I love True Romance because it basically sums everything up. (Just far more eloquently than I could do it) Thanks Vince!
Great stuff, Vince. I do disagree on one thing tho, the ‘causal racism’ was one of the best things about this film. It wasnt bad at all. It contributed to one of the most badass standoffs in movie history. Christopher Walken and Dennis Hopper played it briallantly.
And I agree the Hans Zimmer soundtrack was abused to exhaustion by the end of the film. Re watched it a couple years ago with a friend and he was like “they must not have spent too much on this movies soundtrack”
I don’t mind the eggplant scene, I see that almost as Tarantino’s attempt to ingratiate himself to the black man (“See?? I’m kind of black too!”), but the scene of Gary Oldman’s entourage arguing about who eats pussy is just kind of embarrassing.
True, forgot all about that. Lol. What a brialliant movie, Im going to rewatch it soon.
@Vince Mancini – yeah but as far as i’m concerned that scene is crucial in analingus becoming a socially acceptable practice. and for that, it is worth it.
There have been times when I’ve thought that True Romance is my favourite Tarantino movie, and there’s tons of easy reasons to point out while people love it, but thanks for this, Vince. I’d never had it explained to me so well why I should love it even more. Always love the reviews, and the complete lack of pandering. Maybe staying a bit of an idealist when it comes to cinema will put you in similar company to the good doctor and the director who needs a coke wizard in his entourage. I’d be thrilled to see that. Anyways, that’s enough with the linguistic handjob, okay doggie daddy?
Val Kilmer: From Jim Morrison to Elvis to Batman to… whatever he’s doing now.
King of Bacchus.
Eating
He’s been working on his Mark Twain movie for like a decade. Sounds like it’s going to be epic or unwatchable, possibly both. Also he hangs out on his ranch and d–ks around with horses and goes to church a lot.
This movie would’ve been better if they condensed some of the characters. Like the majority of the characters are only on for like 5 minutes and then they either die or just evaporate.
no.
This sounds familiar. Armando is a studio executive.
Just discovered this movie. Loved Don Vincenzo (Walken) but does he ever return after the Sicilian scene?
Ahh yes when Chrisitian Slater was a respectable actor…Great movie.
Made this same reply above, but I feel it so much after reading this again:
In my Headcanon, this and Heathers are the only movies Christian Slater has ever been in, and from just these two movies, he was able to purchase a tropical island somewhere to retire to.
Nothing really to say except best movie ever.
LOVE this piece Vince, but one problem: You say,
“I’m not one of those people who creates elaborate theories for every ambiguous plot point in the things I love (and I kind of hate that mentality), but I do love a movie that leaves those spaces for them.”
That seems weird to me. You love that movies leave ambiguous plot points for fans to create theories around but hate the mentality of fans to make those theories? Seems one without the other would be pointless and stupid.
It’s like hearing someone’s dreams. I like to give you the chance to dream, but I don’t want to hear about your dumb fucking dreams. It’s better left unsaid for a reason sometimes, you know? Like, I don’t want to hear your explanation of what’s in the suitcase in Pulp Fiction.
“Listen, you fucking fringe, if I throw a dog a bone, I don’t want to know if it tastes good or not.”
I usually roll my eyes and mumble “Gimme a break” when I see articles about some unwarranted nostalgia trip from the early 90’s, but when Vince posted THIS one I squealed like a little girl. Does this make me a hypocrite? Then so be it. I quote this movie on a near daily basis. Usually along the lines of: “It’s better to have a _____and not need it, than to need a ____and not have it.”
P.S. Vince can we get “Dildo Fire” Filmdrunk T-Shirts?
I kinda ruined my subsequent viewings of this movie later on in life, because when I first saw it, I saw the Tarantino cut which has Clarence die at the end and the movie is in a whole different order with some scenes longer (The pussy eating/shotgun murder/drug deal scene being one of them as well as that being the opening scene) and the movie makes WAY more sense. Then I saw the Tony Scott version and while I still wholeheartedly love this movie, it just feels different and not as good to me. I’ll still watch it and in fact it has a very warm place in my heart due to an ex girlfriend of mine that after watching this movie we used to always write notes to each other that said, “youre so cool” on them.
Anyways, a local movie theater is playing a double feature of True Romance and Reservoir Dogs tomorrow night and I’m stoked to go see them.
Wait. I thought it was a NICK FURY comic Clarence is telling Alabama about in the shop. :\ Cuz ROMANCE.
he says something like ‘want to see what Spider-Man #1 looks like?’ before explaining the story of some other book
I can see QT verbally masturbating about how awesome Jim Steranko was.
I agree about casting and Patricia Arquette, but I completely disagree about the score. I think the music is phenomenal and plays into the whole silly fairytale aspect to the movie.
“After everything that Tarantino has written, I’m not sure he’s ever topped that moment. Also, why are Lee Donowitz’s body guards so psychotic?”
Because they’re cokeheads just like Donowitz.
I have to say that I saw and loved True Romance several years before I saw Wild At Heart and now believe that Tarantino’s script would not have existed without David Lynch’s classic having come first. Before seeing Wild At Heart, I would have told you True Romance is my favorite Tarantino movie, but now it’s Inglorious Basterds.
wow the story is very interesting for the love romance between couple .I am so inspired from this story.
[gojiprobrazilhelp.com]
seems legit
Good job on mentioning the cast. This happened to be on at the gym one day (30 min of cardio went to an hour) and I was thinking the same thing. That cast (well, if Penn and Hopper were alive still) would be so goddamned expensive to even attempt.
I get this movie confused with Something Wild for some inexplicable reason. Even though I’ve seen both.
I fuggin’ HAAAAATE this movie. No disrespect.
Pretty sure I ready somewhere that Tarantino originally wrote Natural Born Killers as part of this script, like a fantasy Clarence had of him and Alabama.
Totally agree with everything said in this article – definitely one of those guys who falls for Patricia every time I watch this movie…
Who doesn’t like a beautiful blonde with big tits and an ass that tastes like French vanilla ice cream?
(okay, so they are implants and she has a slight snaggletooth… but like Elizabeth Shue in Leaving Las Vegas, she’ll let you put it anywhere as long as you don’t cum in her hair, so whatevers)
Arquette’s are man mades?
That makes me sad…
Those are not implants, how dare you, sir.
If I had to fuck a guy, it would be Brad Pitt.
Tougher question: what if a guy had to fuck you?
@Stonecutter Wow, I honestly have never given that one much thought, probably Robert Downey Jr.
@Stonecutter @Fire Wok With Me
John Oliver has laid it out for you.
[uproxx.com]
@stonecutter – Ken Jeong. No question.
If Tony Scott had directed “Dogs”, it’d be interesting to see the path QT’s career would have taken. This is definitely a more complex,costly film to make. The right choices were definitely made. Great article!
Your name is apt.
Also, misspelled.
This has been my favorite movie since I first saw it in the 90’s – some of the best characters ever, and 3 or 4 of my favorite scenes ever – Hopper/Walken, Arquette/Gandolfini, and anything Brad Pitt was in…
I agree, this movie is mediocre at best. And Tony Scott is about as good at directing as he is at swimming.
It ain’t white boy day, is it?
Nah, man. It ain’t White Boy Day.