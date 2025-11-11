Amid the movie’s theatrical run, keep reading for everything you need to know.

Sydney Sweeney stars as the boxer and she put her all into the performance: An anecdote that has frequently been shared is how Sweeney gained 30 pounds for the part. In the lead-up to the film, there was some buzz that Sweeney might be swinging for an Oscar nomination with this serious role.

Christy Martin’s life story is fascinating. She was one of the most notable female boxers of the ’90s and beyond, then, in 2010, she was stabbed and shot by her husband. Clearly, her life has been fulls of high highs and low lows, and the story is told in the new movie Christy.

Plot

An official synopsis reads, “Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster). But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it — confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life.”

In an Instagram post shared following the movie’s release (and following reports of disappointing box office numbers), Sweeney wrote:

“i am so deeply proud of this movie. proud of the film david made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life. this film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives. thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

Cast

The movie stars Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Ethan Embry, Coleman Pedigo, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman, Tony Cavalero, Bill Kelly, Bryan Hibbard, Gilbert Cruz, Naomi Graham, Adrian Lockett, and Stephanie Baur.

In an interview with Variety, Foster said of working with Sweeney: