Sabrina Carpenter’s No. 1 single “Please Please Please” isn’t a scary song. It is now, though, at least as it’s heard in the new trailer for Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried’s movie The Housemaid. Instead of the original, sleek throwback pop production, the instrumentation behind Carpenter’s voice is replaced by creepy strings and other sounds that really heighten the tension.

An official description of the movie reads:

“THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on December 19.

Meanwhile, it was just announced that Carpenter will be one of the headliners of Coachella next year. Lola Young also just turned in a cool cover of Carpenter’s “Manchild.”

Check out the The Housemaid trailer above.