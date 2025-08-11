Even if you count just the roles of Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show, Richie Cunningham in Happy Days, and the narrator in Arrested Development, Ron Howard has had an astounding career in the entertainment industry. That’s only a fraction of the story, of course, as over the past few decades, he’s become better known as an award-winning director.

His latest effort on that front is Eden, which fans have been waiting for since its Toronto International Film Festival debut nearly a year ago. It’s a wild one, even more so considering that it’s based on a true story, of an eclectic group of misfits who attempt to live very, very off the grid.

Ahead of the film’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.