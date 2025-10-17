While awaiting the new season, check out everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes.

The performance was strong enough to get the show a renewal for a second season, it was announced this summer. There were tons of twists and turns in the first batch of episodes, so the next season could go anywhere.

If you’re unaware of Deli Boys, it’s time to tap into the Hulu comedy series: The first season hit the platform in March, so all ten episodes are streaming now. It fared well, too, as the season earned an impressive 96-percent score on Rotten Tomatoes .

Plot

The logline for the first season says the show follows “a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers (Ali, Shaikh) who lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.”

As for the second season, in a Collider interview from earlier this year (from before the show’s renewal was announced), producer Jenni Konner said:

“I think we’d like to talk about other cultures in Philly, and I think we touched upon so many other immigrant cultures. And that was really, really fun for us, to be able to bring not just, you know… he started the show with… it’s not about the Immigrant experience, it’s about seeing their experience through a Muslim lens. So why not go for a bunch of other cultures?”

Cast

The main cast from the first season — Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Alfie Fuller, Poorna Jagannathan, and Brian George — is set to return. It was also announced the Fred Armisen will be joining the show. Armisen’s character is described as “a legendary gambling savant with an uncanny ability to read people like cards. His casino empire is global, but his crown jewel is in Philly. He is uniquely brilliant and deeply unhinged — a deadly combo if you cross him.”

Series creator Abdullah Saeed previously told Collider, “So far, it’s funny: We haven’t seen the boys’ friends or cousins, right? So I feel like meeting those people, the extended family, too, because you’re supposed to have a big family. Also there’s some mystery around, who’s their mom? Nobody talks about their mom; What’s the story there?”