Wednesday is Netflix‘s most-watched English language series ever. To capitalize on the show’s success, and in an attempt to do for pale, bald weirdos what Wednesday Addams did for goth girls, the streaming service is in the “early stages of development” on a spinoff centered around Uncle Fester, the character played by Fred Armisen.

Bloomberg reports that although “there is no guarantee the Uncle Fester show will ever happen,” Netflix is “eager to establish a pipeline of Addams Family programs to build off the success of Wednesday. It has a willing partner in Amazon, which acquired the rights to The Addams Family when it bought MGM and produces the show under that label.”

Wednesday co-creator Al Gough told the Hollywood Reporter he was interested in spin-offs before the original series even premiered. “When you create a world like this, the intention is any one of these characters could be the lead in their own show,” he said. “Certainly it’s cast that way, when you have Fred Armisen, when you have Catherine Zeta-Jones, when you have Luis Guzman. It’s certainly something we’ve discussed and would very much like to, in success, really branch out this world beyond just Wednesday.”

Whenever Wednesday is not on screen in Uncle Fester, all the other characters should be asking, “Where’s Wednesday?” (Not starring in Scream 7, that’s for sure.)

