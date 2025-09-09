Now You See Me, the 2013 magic-themed heist film, turned out to be a success, to the point that it spawned a 2016 sequel, Now You See Me 2. That was nearly a decade ago, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is over, as a third movie, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, is on the way soon.

The third movie is apparently pretty good. Studio execs are certainly pleased with it, as they’ve already greenlit a fourth Now You See Me installment. “We were so happy with the director’s cut, we’re already developing the next chapter,” Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said earlier this year.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.