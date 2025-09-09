Now You See Me, the 2013 magic-themed heist film, turned out to be a success, to the point that it spawned a 2016 sequel, Now You See Me 2. That was nearly a decade ago, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is over, as a third movie, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, is on the way soon.
The third movie is apparently pretty good. Studio execs are certainly pleased with it, as they’ve already greenlit a fourth Now You See Me installment. “We were so happy with the director’s cut, we’re already developing the next chapter,” Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said earlier this year.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
The logline reads, “The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film.”
Variety notes that in the new movie, the original Horsemen come out of retirement and team up with a group of newcomers to take on some dangerous criminals.
Jesse Eisenberg told ScreenRant, “Now You See Me 3, coming out in November — the gang is back, definitely more magic. I’m learning new ways to throw cards [laughs]. I have the greatest time with that cast. I think our natural love for each other bleeds onto the screen, and I hope to make many more with them.”
Cast
The movie stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, Rosamund Pike, and Morgan Freeman.
Dave Franco told Collider of his castmates:
“I’ve known this cast for nearly 15 years now, and we all genuinely love each other. There’s no set that I laugh on more. I just adore these people, and I think the natural camaraderie that we have kind of bleeds through onto the screen, and people can feel how much fun we’re having. […] We got some new fun characters — we got an incredible villain with Rosamund Pike, who’s just an absolute pro. It’s everything you want.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on November 14.
Trailer
Check out the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t trailer below.