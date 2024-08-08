In June, Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson launched their own podcast, titled after their time as Cheers stars: Where Everybody Knows Your Name. On yesterday’s (August 7) episode, they linked up with longtime Harrelson buddy (oh, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist) Flea.

About five minutes into the episode, Flea reminisced, “Remember the time we snowboarded naked down that mountain?” He added, “I have footage of Woody Harrelson and I snowboarding stark naked down a big snowy mountain.” After determining that this might have gone down in Utah, Harrelson added, “It’s actually great footage.”

Flea then said, “I wanted to post it on Instagram, but Laura [Harrelson’s wife] cautioned me against it, that it might not be wise,” before they got into jokes about the low-temperature conditions perhaps not leading to the most flattering appearance of… you get it.

The bassist also told another snowboarding story, saying, “I remember one of the last times we went, we were racing, and we were both reckless, ’cause, let’s face it: We go very fast, but we’re very average snowboarders. We have to admit that we’re average. […] So we’re racing and I’m like out of control rocketing down this mountain, and I nearly take a lady out, but I don’t. I see her and I’m like, ‘Whoa,’ swerve out of her way and I miss her. All’s good, we’re racing, I can’t remember who won. Probably me, probably me, and we get down there, but then the lady — we’re getting ready to get on the lift and we’re laughing and yelling at each other — and this lady comes up and she’s infuriated.”

Listen to the rest of that story, and the rest of the episode, above.