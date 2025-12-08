The roots-heavy soundtrack of the 2000 movie O Brother, Where Art Thou? was one of the most iconic of its era. The movie celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, but the party really kicks off in 2026: T-Bone Burnett, the producer of the soundtrack, is hosting a special concert in celebration of the film’s music.
The show goes down at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on February 28, 2026, as part of the venue’s 100th-anniversary celebration. The show is set to feature artists from the original soundtrack and more, although a lineup has yet to be revealed. More information on tickets can be found here.
Furthermore, the soundtrack is also getting a vinyl reissue in three pressings: Standard Black, Sunshine Gold (available exclusively at the Lost Highway Records store), and Dapper Dan Red (available exclusively at independent record stores).
Check out the reissue tracklist below.
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (Reissue) Vinyl Packshot
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (Reissue) Tracklist
Side 1
1. James Carter & The Prisoners — “Po Lazarus”
2. Harry Mcclintock — “Big Rock Candy Mountain”
3. Norman Blake — “You Are My Sunshine”
4. Alison Krauss — “Down To The River To Pray”
5. The Soggy Bottom Boys — “I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow”
Side 2
1. Chris Thomas King — “Hard Time Killing Floor Blues”
2. Norman Blake — “I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow”
3. The Whites — “Keep On The Sunny Side”
4. Alison Krauss and Gillian Welch — “I’ll Fly Away”
5. Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss and Gillian Welch — “Didn’t Leave Nobody But The Baby”
Side 3
1. Sarah, Hannah and Leah Peasall — “In The Highways”
2. The Cox Family — “I Am Weary (Let Me Rest)”
3. John Hartford — “I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow”
4. Ralph Stanley — “O Death”
5. The Soggy Bottom Boys — “In The Jailhouse Now”
Side 4
1. The Soggy Bottom Boys — “I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow”
2. John Hartford — “Indian War Whoop”
3. Fairfield Four — “Lonesome Valley”
4. The Stanley Brothers — “Angel Band”
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (Reissue) is out 2/20/2026 via Lost Highway Records. Find more information here.