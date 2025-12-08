The roots-heavy soundtrack of the 2000 movie O Brother, Where Art Thou? was one of the most iconic of its era. The movie celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, but the party really kicks off in 2026: T-Bone Burnett, the producer of the soundtrack, is hosting a special concert in celebration of the film’s music.

The show goes down at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on February 28, 2026, as part of the venue’s 100th-anniversary celebration. The show is set to feature artists from the original soundtrack and more, although a lineup has yet to be revealed. More information on tickets can be found here.

Furthermore, the soundtrack is also getting a vinyl reissue in three pressings: Standard Black, Sunshine Gold (available exclusively at the Lost Highway Records store), and Dapper Dan Red (available exclusively at independent record stores).

Check out the reissue tracklist below.