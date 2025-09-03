Parker, the main character in a bunch of novels by Richard Stark (a pen name of Donald E. Westlake), is well-represented in Hollywood. He’s been portrayed by Mel Gibson in Payback, Jason Statham in Parker, and now, Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming Play Dirty.

Director Shane Black is in the driver’s seat here and he’s pumped to get back to a “gut-punch, old-school kind of storytelling,” as he explained to Esquire. That means no “descending in black, [hanging] upside down, wearing laser goggles, and looking through matrices of green light.”

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it lands on streaming.