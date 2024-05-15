Earlier this week, we wrote about the “most unnecessary sex scene in a movie,” which is, in fact, the most necessary sex scene in a movie. If Jason Statham‘s adrenaline-junkie Crank character Chev Chelios (what a fantastic collection of words) doesn’t have sex with Amy Smart as she’s bent over a mailbox in public while a crowd cheers them on, he’ll literally die.

The (sigh) discourse around (double sigh) sex scenes in movies brought a lot of overdue attention to Crank and its batsh*t sequel, Crank: High Voltage, which has an equally memorable — and necessary — sex scene. As X user @Douggernaut_2 wrote, “was super heartening to see everyone go ‘No this sex scene is actually super necessary’ in response to the Crank scene. but i must remind everyone that the sequel’s sex scene is even better. amy smart super underrated in these ‘Give the kitty some more cream!’ is so gd funny.”

Fair warning: this scene is more NSFW than the Crank clip.

was super heartening to see everyone go "No this sex scene is actually super necessary" in response to the Crank scene. but i must remind everyone that the sequel's sex scene is even better. amy smart super underrated in these "Give the kitty some more cream!" is so gd funny pic.twitter.com/q3ldhEQjL6 — Guy Who Tells Hartnett He's in a TRAP Truths (@Douggernaut_2) May 14, 2024

Back in 2006, Statham was asked about having sex in public in the original Crank. “I was concentrating on what I was up to,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, the most challenging thing was because it was uncharted territory for me. I’ve done a lot of things in action films, but I’ve never had to do what we had to do in this movie, me and Amy [Smart, his costar]. Oh god! I have to take my hat off to her because you know she really did indulge herself, with no princely attitude — she was really game!”

You can see reactions to the Crank: High Voltage racetrack scene — tied for the most necessary sex scene in a movie? — below.

Crank: High Voltage is available to stream on Max.