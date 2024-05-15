crank 2
The ‘Most Necessary’ Sex Scene In A Movie Has An Equally Memorable Sex Scene In The Film’s Sequel

Earlier this week, we wrote about the “most unnecessary sex scene in a movie,” which is, in fact, the most necessary sex scene in a movie. If Jason Statham‘s adrenaline-junkie Crank character Chev Chelios (what a fantastic collection of words) doesn’t have sex with Amy Smart as she’s bent over a mailbox in public while a crowd cheers them on, he’ll literally die.

The (sigh) discourse around (double sigh) sex scenes in movies brought a lot of overdue attention to Crank and its batsh*t sequel, Crank: High Voltage, which has an equally memorable — and necessary — sex scene. As X user @Douggernaut_2 wrote, “was super heartening to see everyone go ‘No this sex scene is actually super necessary’ in response to the Crank scene. but i must remind everyone that the sequel’s sex scene is even better. amy smart super underrated in these ‘Give the kitty some more cream!’ is so gd funny.”

Fair warning: this scene is more NSFW than the Crank clip.

Back in 2006, Statham was asked about having sex in public in the original Crank. “I was concentrating on what I was up to,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, the most challenging thing was because it was uncharted territory for me. I’ve done a lot of things in action films, but I’ve never had to do what we had to do in this movie, me and Amy [Smart, his costar]. Oh god! I have to take my hat off to her because you know she really did indulge herself, with no princely attitude — she was really game!”

You can see reactions to the Crank: High Voltage racetrack scene — tied for the most necessary sex scene in a movie? — below.

Crank: High Voltage is available to stream on Max.

