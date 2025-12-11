Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.

This time, he has a pair of stars leading the way in Zendaya and Robert Pattinson . As of now, though, there’s a lot of mystery surrounding the film, even in light of the recently released teaser trailer.

Norwegian film director Kristoffer Borgli had his big breakout with 2023’s Dream Scenario , a surreal film starring Nicolas Cage that was co-produced and distributed by A24. Now he’s set to link up with them once again for The Drama.

Plot

An official logline reads, “A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.”

Beyond that, not much is known about the film’s plot, and the people involved in the movie haven’t spoken much about it publicly yet. However, A24 shared a fictional engagement announcement for the characters that offers some background info.

Zendaya and Pattinson’s characters are named Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson, respectively. Harwood graduated from Boston University with a B.A. degree in English and works at Mission Books (either a book store or publishing company, most likely). Thompson, meanwhile, has a Ph.D in Art History from Tufts University, and serves as the director of the Cambridge Art Museum. Harwood’s family comes from Louisiana while Thompson’s is from England. The teaser trailer indicates there’s some uncertainty, unease, or conflict about the nuptials, which are set to take place in Boston.

Cast

The movie stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates.

Athie is one of the few cast members who has talked about the film, although he was tight-lipped. Earlier this year, he spoke with Collider, saying, “It’s incredibly interesting and a beautiful cast. I’m very curious how it’s received.”

Pattinson also said in an interview earlier this year (translated from French), “We had a scene together in it that was driving me crazy. I was desperately looking for its meaning, to the point of writing pages and pages of textual analysis… I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene in question.”