Getty Image

21 Savage’s recent arrest and subsequent detention at the hands of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is one of the more shocking and unexpected events in what has already been a very eventful new year. It is also just one of the many recorded cases of mistreatment and abuse faced at the hands of the federal agency. Much has been made of ICE’s practice of separating young children from their families, but 21 Savage’s case has shed a light on the way black immigrants and sometimes even native-born black Americans are disproportionately targeted by the agency.

Since news of his detention broke on Super Bowl Sunday, many celebrities have spoken out in support of the rapper, demanding his release. Jay Z has reportedly gone as far as hiring a legal team to aid in the process. It now appears that 21 Savage can count freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among his fans and supporters.

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district responded to The Daily Beast‘s tweet about a story that aired on Fox News’ Fox & Friends that seemingly linked a shooting death in Queens to her. In it she said, “Unlike these people, I actually care about my community. This happened across my old campaign office. We’ve been monitoring this heartbreaking situation and have been working with the community to heal. Meanwhile, ICE is detaining children, political activists & 21 Savage.”

Unlike these people, I actually care about my community. This happened across my old campaign office. We’ve been monitoring this heartbreaking situation and have been working with the community to heal. Meanwhile, ICE is detaining children, political activists & 21 Savage. https://t.co/hCMdrFEwdF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019

Early in the week, the young congresswoman tweeted lyrics from 21 Savage’s recent performance of “A Lot” on The Tonight Show, in which the 26-year-old rapper mentioned the separation of children from their families at the border.