Getty Image

Although Beyonce’s dedicated fanbase, the Beyhive, is always here for her, it doesn’t exactly seem like she’s here for some of their more boisterous antics in their defense of her. Case in point, while she still hasn’t responded to the controversy surrounding her fans’ bullying of the Golden State Warriors co-owner’s wife Nicole Curran, her staff has found some subtle ways to admonish the Hive to be a little more chill in their support for the Queen.

Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyonce’s longtime publicist, posted a photo of the singer along with a reflective caption looking back at the start of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s OTR II Tour, imploring the Beyhive to show more empathy to “everyone” — implying that Curran deserved a little more compassion as well. “Every single day on that tour I saw love,” Noel-Schure wrote. “Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.”

Beyonce, meanwhile, has stuck to posting glamor selfies in the wake of the incident, which Curran decried through an interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, saying: “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“ It remains to be seen whether these efforts will convince stars’ enthusiastic fanbases to ease up on the attacks, but it’s an important reminder that there’s a difference between supporting and defending your favorite artists and just being a jerk online.