“Now you’re going to have to go through hell
Worse than any nightmare that you ever dreamed
But in the end, I know you’ll be the one standing
You know what you’ve got to do. Do it… Do it!” — Duke, Rocky IV
Mississippi-bred rapper and producer Big K.R.I.T. found himself in a familiar place on a dark stage in Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 16th at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. He was alone.
Yes, he’s held his own side by side with some of the best lyricists in hip-hop. He was called out by arguably the best rapper in the world and met the challenge without blinking. He’s been cosigned by OGs. He’s graced magazine covers.
He’s been independent and he’s been on one of hip-hop’s most prestigious labels. He’s been considered next up and subsequently forgotten.
But on that Atlanta stage, knowing that hip-hop fans worldwide would soon look on wondering what the solemn rapper in the police uniform was about to do, he stood alone. Unleashing an acapella version of his searing verse from Kenneth Whalum’s somber “Might Not Be Okay,” Big K.R.I.T. reminded the hip-hop world why.
He stood alone not just because he performed without musical backing or hype men, but because only he could have pulled off this particular performance. Some artists have flash crafted by stylists, jewelers, and publicists that can create the right look and ensure that the right people see it. Others have natural charisma. They were stars before they ever even opened their mouths to rap. Some are even blessed with boundless energy, seemingly able to bend a crowd to their will with perpetual motion. Big K.R.I.T., on the other hand, has soul.
He bared his soul like an exposed nerve on that stage and and echoed the weary calls for compassion that have emanated from the black community since the first slave ship arrived on America’s shores. He represented the history, born and bred in Mississippi, of southern bluesmen who evoked feeling with their voices and told the truth with their words. He made it clear that there is no one like him in hip-hop today. The question remains, however, is there anyone who is buying what Big K.R.I.T. is selling?
On his 2010 track “Now or Neva,” released shortly after announcing that he would be signing to Def Jam, he begins the song with a clip from Rocky IV. In this sequel, the scrappy fighter from Philadelphia was facing an opponent with a seemingly endless supply of resources. An opponent so big and so strong that Rocky felt more like he was fighting a machine than a fellow boxer.
That performance is incredible. You can almost hear the beat build behind him as he professes through that rap. KRIT is a man among boys and will hopefully find more “success” now. My guess is Apple Music is chomping at the bit…
KRIT is a smart dude and his music displays both his intelligence and unfiltered emotion. He’s the John Wall of the rap game–has the talent and ability to lead a team (make an album), yet for some reason it’s not widely recognized. If you want trunk music, KRIT can give it to ya; if you want something introspective, KRIT can give it to ya; if you just want something to brighten up your day, KRIT can give it to ya. In a time where we value the personality of the artist over the music (which is why I believe guys like Yacthy and Uzi Vert get alot of their love), it baffles me how KRIT ain’t a bigger name. At the same time, I was saying this about Freddie Gibbs before Pinata dropped, which made him a household name.
I hope going indie will do him some good, because he deserves every success that comes his way.
I tried to help K.R.I.T. – twice – prior to his release from Def Jam, and very (VERY) shortly after. I am convinced I could bring him what he deserves. He is one of my favorite rappers. Put him in a specific time-frame and he very well could BE my favorite rapper.
So I do not know. If you are not willing to accept help from someone who has proven they can do exactly what they say; I wish him all the best but if he continues to be underappreciated, I cannot say I did not try (and K.R.I.T. cannot continue to make songs like this). With me, he would be showing Def Jam they were wrong.
He is, without any doubt, a star.
@The Real Anonymous agree but people now want to try stand alone I feel. By music ‘like this’ do you mean topic wise?
How did you try to help? And did he just turn it down or did he just put you on the back burner? As a fan of K.R.I.T. I’m curious to know
Yeah, I meant topic wise. It would be something in his rearview. Let that keep the fire going, but he would never have to make another song covering the topic again.
I put a deal on the table. The first time, it was ignored (when he was about to be released from IDJ – people talk at Def Jam so I knew it was going down). The second time, I was told he was going the indie route (and that was the entire extent of any talks – opening and closing).
Not even going to front, being such a fan and with what I bring to the table, I was like, “wow.” I sort of could not believe the opportunity was shut down so quickly. He would have lost nothing financially or creatively (I do not operate that way). He would have received help – financially and directionally from myself and an amazing team.
I will remain a fan and the door will always be open. I just hope we can collaborate on something soon. Every artist has a time allotted to them where they can blow up. It does not last forever. He spent six years with people who wanted to see him waste away. I felt the time to strike was right now. I knew I could help him bridge that gap. I know K.R.I.T. feels like the industry has done him wrong (it has), but I will never burn ANY artist I deal with. I help an act by making sure their great music does not get ignored and is heard and accepted by the masses. As a bonus, they actually get rich.