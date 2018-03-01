Brockhampton’s Ameer Vann Had To Explain To White Fans Why They Can’t Use The N-Word At Shows

At a show this week in Denver, Brockhampton’s Ameer Vann — the member who appears on all of the group’s Saturation album art — stepped forward to take a moment to explain to the group’s white fans why they should not say the N-word, even when they think they are anonymized by the size of the crowd. “Ya’ll white people know better, don’t say that sh*t.”

Although it’s not clear exactly what prompted Vann’s lengthy explanation, he does seem to be answering to the request of one audience member in particular, as he turns to one side of the stage to ask: “Do you feel better? Does that end years, centuries of f*cking slavery and racism, when I tell white people not to say that sh*t? Does that really solve the f*cking problem?”

He then looks out to the crowd at large, which, if the group’s Detroit show was any indication, was majority white. “You shouldn’t say that sh*t, you know should better. Your parents should have taught you better, first of all… That doesn’t necessarily fix the f*cking problem. There’s still systematic things that are going on. It does hurt people’s feelings, but that’s not the problem. That’s not going to end racism.” Check out a video of the moment, shot by Twitter user @handwritten, below.

