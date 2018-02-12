Cardi B And Offset Jump On The Remix To Chris Jeday’s Spanish Trap Banger ‘Ahora Dice’

02.12.18 4 weeks ago

Trap music is universal. It’s amazing how far a thick 808 and slappin’ snare can go. The sound has long expanded beyond the consoles of Atlanta producers, and is now being heard in so-called “Spanish Trap,” a new wave taking over the New York/Tri-State area and other regions. One of the newest figures in the sonic movement is Chris Jeday, a Puerto Rican record producer who’s worked with several prominent Reggaeton artists. He recently branched out to explore trap with “Ahora Dice,” which he pulled off with grand results. He’s doing it big at the same time that Cardi B, another Latino artist, breaks records and puts on for her people. She did a “Bodak Yellow” Spanish remix and also jumped on Ozuna’s “La Modelo.” It’s only right Jeday and the Grammy-nominated Cardi collab — and bring along Cardi B’s fiance Offset.

The two in-demand rappers join Jeday, Ozuna, Anuel, J. Dalvin, and Arcangel on the “Ahora Dice” remix, infusing the Spanish-speaking record with their own flourishes. Cardi lets everyone know she’s “years away from basic and I’m miles away from average” on the trap burner, while Offset turns in another strong verse. Offset seems like he’s on a never-ending run of guest appearances even after Migos dropped Culture II. Cardi is right behind him in the features department. She hasn’t had the same quantity of guest verses, but when it comes to Billboard chart impact, she’s right up there with the best of them. “Ahora Dice” is just the latest example.

