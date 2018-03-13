Getty Image

Craig Mack will be eulogized today for his work as the first signee to Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Records during the ’90s, in light of his sudden death at age 46. But Erick Sermon, the producer-rapper best known as one half of EPMD, says that Mack had far more in him than “Flava In Ya Ear.” As hip-hop veterans like Funkmaster Flex and Biz Markie confirmed Mack’s death, Sermon tweeted, “I’m devastated over the news of Craig Mack.. We just finishing up his new album.. smh.. Rest in Power Craig…”

I'm devastated over the news of Craig Mack.. We just finishing up his new album.. smh.. Rest in Power Craig… — Erick Sermon (@iAmErickSermon) March 13, 2018

Sermon should know: In January he featured Mack alongside Mr. Cheeks and Method Man in “Come Thru,” off his Kickstarter-funded album Go. “Getting everyone to collaborate is like friends getting back together,” Sermon said to Rolling Stone. “Everyone who I’m on the record with I’m already friends with, so it’s like a normal get-together.”

Sermon wasn’t even the only hip-hop luminary to have recently reached out to Mack, whose last album, 2017’s The Mack World Sessions, was his first in over 20 years. Easy Mo Bee, the only producer who has worked with both Tupac and Notorious B.I.G., says that he sent Mack “5 or 6 tracks” after some coercing, though he never heard back. “I made a follow-up call and still no Craig. Maybe he knew he was about to die but just didn’t want to tell me,” Mo Bee says. See the rest of his Instagram tribute posts below.