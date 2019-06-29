Getty Image

Burgeoning Charlotte rapper DaBaby has cultivated a reputation for involving himself in conflict. The “Suge” rapper recently shared a video of himself knocking out a fellow rapper in a mall and another video surfaced of him punching a heckler at a show. Last year, DaBaby was also involved in a fatal shooting in a Walmart store. The 2019 XXL Freshman has since maintained his innocence in the shooting, which left one man dead. According to The Charlotte Observer, although DaBaby was found guilty of his concealed carry charges, prosecutors chose not to convict him, instead sentencing him to one year on probation for the shooting.

DaBaby’s concealed carry gun charge is a misdemeanor in North Carolina, which is why he’s merely facing unsupervised probation. The charges stem from a shooting that involved the rapper and 19-year-old Jalyn Domonique Craig last November. According to XXL, DaBaby took to Instagram following the shooting to maintain his innocence. “A n*gga tried to take my life in front of my 1-year-old daughter,” he explained.

DaBaby’s concealed firearm charges were previously dropped when a witness did not attend a court date. The state re-tried the rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, which resulted in his one year unsupervised probation ruling.