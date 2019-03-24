Daniel Caesar Apologizes For His Controversial Comments About The Black Community ‘Being Sensitive’

Daniel Caesar, the Canadian singer-songwriter who received massive backlash after a drunken rant on Instagram live in which he said that black people were “being sensitive,” has finally apologized. The rant came after he defended his problematic white friend, YesJulz, following a since-deleted tweet which joked about race relations.

“Why are we being so mean to Julz?” Daniel Caesar said in his Instagram live. “Why are we being so mean to white people right now? That’s a serious question. Why is it that we’re allowed to be disrespectful and rude to everybody else and when anybody returns any type of energy to us. That’s not equality. I don’t wanna be treated like I can’t take a joke.”

Caesar was also referencing his recent argument with Dave Chappell after the comedian called him “gay” and said Caesar was being “sensitive” because he was offended. After his drunken rant, Caesar spent days being dragged on Twitter and by other musicians like Waka Flocka. “Bruh, don’t speak American business if you not from here,” said the rapper.

Caesar has finally apologized following several days of backlash. In another Instagram live video, Caesar launched into an apologetic monologue. He admitting that his comments were “very pretentious.”

