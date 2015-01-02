Dipset Has A New Mixtape On The Way Hosted By Swizz Beatz, DJ Mustard, Dj Khaled & Funkmaster Flex

01.02.15 3 years ago 7 Comments

dipset

#DIPSET RADIO X CONCERTS X NEW MIXTAPE MADNESS!!!! I just spoke to @jimjonescapo x I just spoke to @Mr_Camron x I just spoke to @thejuelzsantana !!!!! These 3 men have put the bullshit aside and are ready to rock!!!! #STEPONE 7pm This Monday @Dipsetusa1997 take over @Hot97 for 5Hours!!!!! No gossip bullshit just new freestyles and reuniting like the bosses they are!!!! #STEPTWO @Dipsetusa1997 x @djfunkflex are hitting 5 different clubs for #2015 !!!!! THE OFFICIAL 5 STOP DIPSET x DJFUNKFKEX REUNION MADNESS!!!! PROMOTERS HIT ME DIRECT @ LitDigitalDjs@Gmail.Com !!!!! Promoters get your money up!!! #STEPTHREE The most important one of all!!! NEW DIPSET MIXTAPE AFTER WE HIT THESE 5 CLUBS!!!!! New Dipset Mixtape hosted by @djfunkflex x @Djkhaled x @Therealswizzz x @Djmustard!!!!! The wait is over… I can’t take it any more!!!! This Dipset project has to happen!!!! Street wants it!!!!!
FunkMaster Flex

We already had a Dipset reunion but we only got a few songs from them since. Looks like we will be getting at least a full mixtape in 2015.

Cam’ron’s Last Album “Purple Haze 2? Will Drop Next Summer

Around The Web

TAGSCam'ronDipsetJim JonesJuelz SantanaRealTalk Featured

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP