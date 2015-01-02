Dipset Has A New Mixtape On The Way Hosted By Swizz Beatz, DJ Mustard, Dj Khaled & Funkmaster Flex

#DIPSET RADIO X CONCERTS X NEW MIXTAPE MADNESS!!!! I just spoke to @jimjonescapo x I just spoke to @Mr_Camron x I just spoke to @thejuelzsantana !!!!! These 3 men have put the bullshit aside and are ready to rock!!!! #STEPONE 7pm This Monday @Dipsetusa1997 take over @Hot97 for 5Hours!!!!! No gossip bullshit just new freestyles and reuniting like the bosses they are!!!! #STEPTWO @Dipsetusa1997 x @djfunkflex are hitting 5 different clubs for #2015 !!!!! THE OFFICIAL 5 STOP DIPSET x DJFUNKFKEX REUNION MADNESS!!!! PROMOTERS HIT ME DIRECT @ LitDigitalDjs@Gmail.Com !!!!! Promoters get your money up!!! #STEPTHREE The most important one of all!!! NEW DIPSET MIXTAPE AFTER WE HIT THESE 5 CLUBS!!!!! New Dipset Mixtape hosted by @djfunkflex x @Djkhaled x @Therealswizzz x @Djmustard!!!!! The wait is over… I can’t take it any more!!!! This Dipset project has to happen!!!! Street wants it!!!!!

– FunkMaster Flex