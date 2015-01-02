Dipset Has A New Mixtape On The Way Hosted By Swizz Beatz, DJ Mustard, Dj Khaled & Funkmaster Flex

#DIPSET RADIO X CONCERTS X NEW MIXTAPE MADNESS!!!! I just spoke to @jimjonescapo x I just spoke to @Mr_Camron x I just spoke to @thejuelzsantana !!!!! These 3 men have put the bullshit aside and are ready to rock!!!! #STEPONE 7pm This Monday @Dipsetusa1997 take over @Hot97 for 5Hours!!!!! No gossip bullshit just new freestyles and reuniting like the bosses they are!!!! #STEPTWO @Dipsetusa1997 x @djfunkflex are hitting 5 different clubs for #2015 !!!!! THE OFFICIAL 5 STOP DIPSET x DJFUNKFKEX REUNION MADNESS!!!! PROMOTERS HIT ME DIRECT @ LitDigitalDjs@Gmail.Com !!!!! Promoters get your money up!!! #STEPTHREE The most important one of all!!! NEW DIPSET MIXTAPE AFTER WE HIT THESE 5 CLUBS!!!!! New Dipset Mixtape hosted by @djfunkflex x @Djkhaled x @Therealswizzz x @Djmustard!!!!! The wait is over… I can’t take it any more!!!! This Dipset project has to happen!!!! Street wants it!!!!!
– FunkMaster Flex
We already had a Dipset reunion but we only got a few songs from them since. Looks like we will be getting at least a full mixtape in 2015.
Who Cares? ZZZZ
^^^ Exactly. I was excited when they first announced they were getting back together but nothing came of it and now I could care less. Together or solo I haven’t heard much from them that has grabbed my attention musically in years.
i dont believe anything will come out,,, love dipset but how many times can u continue to wait for something that will not come out
i bet nothing comes out,, still waiting for a mixtape from juelz since 07
^^^^^^^^ Precisely why they are releasing a project.
To stay relevant? Or because expectations are so low/ non existent that they can sneak some crap in under the radar for an easy check?
that dipshit shit was hot
you niggas just lame, go put that drake shit in your ipod and start crying. emotional ass niggas
dipset