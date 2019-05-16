Getty Image

Ever since the death of Nipsey Hussle, public figures who knew or were inspired by his spirit of giving and entrepreneurship have tried to show their support by buying out his Marathon clothing stock and set up donations for his kids. The latest to join this trend is DJ Khaled, with whom Nipsey collaborated on his upcoming album, Father Of Asahd. Khaled announced today that he would be donating all of the proceeds from their song “Higher,” the video for which will release on Friday with the album, to Nipsey’s children, Kross and Emani.

A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. 🏁💙 God Bless You. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QZ5LUxwP03 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 16, 2019

Khaled says that a lot of soul searching led him to the point of making sure that all of the song’s publishing — from its writers, producers, and label partners — will be donated to Nipsey’s kids, with the Asghedom family’s blessing. It’s a nice gesture, to be sure, but Nipsey had already arranged for his children to be provided for with his business arrangements prior to his death. Emani and Kross are set for life; there are plenty of other kids whose parents aren’t millionaires that the money could be donated to on Nipsey’s behalf. He spent his life in service to his community and ensuring he gave others opportunities to pursue their dreams as he had. The best way to honor Nipsey now is to live by his example.