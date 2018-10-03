Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Tuesday, LA rapper Dom Kennedy released Volume Two, a sonic sequel to his well-regarded 2016 Los Angeles Is Not For Sale album. His cult fanbase has been anticipating the album for over two years – including last summer. This summer, he decided to drop Addicted To The Underground, which helped tide over his fans until the main entree. It took until October for Dom to give those fans some much-needed seconds with Volume Two, a 16-track project that has already spawned singles like “Best Friend” and “Brenda’s Baby,” which is a sonic successor to Tupac’s iconic “Brenda’s Got A Baby” track from his 2Pacalypse Now album.

Dom released a video for “Brenda’s Baby” last week, which also exhibited parallels to Tupac’s original. But Dom has plenty of tracks to further his own legacy on Volume Two, including collaborations with a slew of LA-based artists such as Jay 305, Glasses Malone, Mykestro, Krondon, and Ray Wright. Troy Noka, who produced “Brenda’s Baby” and Dom’s Half-A-Mill partner-in-rhyme Hit-Boy laced the album, which Dom said on Instagram is “dedicated to the ones who never quit.” Who knows if he’s referring to people who didn’t quit on him or generally resilient people – but both groups are free to take a listen to Volume Two, which is available through Dom’s own label, The OPM Company. You can get it here.