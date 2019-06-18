Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Guest rappers A$AP Ferg, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, and Schoolboy Q help Bay Area legend E-40 re-write the ending of a pair of classic films in his star-studded and cinematic “Chase The Money” video. “Chase The Money” is the first single from E-40’s upcoming new album, Practice Makes Paper, which will be the prolific, 51-year-old rap godfather’s 29th solo album.

Produced by emerging St. Louis trap production superstar ChaseTheMoney, “Chase The Money” follows a similar narrative to Dead Presidents and Set It Off, featuring both the iconic face paint from Dead Presidents and an all-female crew as in Set It Off for bank heist plot where the “bad guys” win for a change. In the video, directed by Ben Griffin, the determined robbers hit an armored car rather than a bank vault, leading to a much more mobile escape. The rappers load up the escape vehicle — a purloined ambulance — and everyone gets away clean. The final scene finds 40 and his lady friend relaxing on a tropical beach, enjoying the spoils of their caper.

According to the press release announcing the new album, the super-sized Practice Makes Paper will include 26 tracks and will be packed with features. Not only do the four guest rappers from “Chase The Money” appear, but they are also joined by Boosie Badazz, G-Eazy, Method Man, Payroll Giovanni, P-Lo, Redman, Sada Baby, Scarface, Tee Grizzley, Tee Grizzley, and more. It’s due for a July 26 release.