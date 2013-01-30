Flicks: Nas Dines With Mark Zuckerberg, Future’s New Boo & Ross Celebrates His Birthday

Nas has dinner with Mark Zuckerberg and billionaire Ben Horowitz. These are the kind of people you want in your clique. Hopefully Nas is working on some business with them to make sure, “Life Is Good.”

Check the slideshow for an assortment of recent flicks.





Jay-Z was at the Staples Center when the Lakers played OKC. I tweeted Kobe can’t lose in front of Jay-Z and the Lakers did manage to win and are now on a three game winning streak.



It appears Future turning on the lights got him Ciara. I can see these two making some good music together. Maybe Future can rekindle Ciara’s career.



Beyonce is ready for her major halftime performance at this year’s, Super Bowl.



Rick Ross celebrated his birthday with some friends at club Liv in Miami. This was hours before the shooting incident occurred.



The new season of, “Wild’n Out,” is being filmed currently in New York. I asked Brittany Dailey if the show is as funny as previous seasons and she replied yes, so we will see.



A$AP Rocky was out in Paris and now he is in London. His album had a great first week and he is about to go on tour with Rihanna.



Draya Michele steps out with some, “Fine Ass Girls,” which happens to be the name of her clothing line.



Made a very rare strip club appearance, if you are going to do it, you got to do it right.



Ok I’m not on this level, nor do I ever plan to be.



THE THIRST IS REAL!



Ryan Leslie dropped one of the hottest tracks of the year so far with, “Carnival of Venice.” I look forward to, “Black Mozart.”

Chris Brown’s ex, Karrueche , on the cover of Rolling Out magazine.



A Patron fountain sounds dangerous. If I had one at my house I’m sure I would have had kids already.



