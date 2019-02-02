Future Beats Drake For The Most No. 1 Albums On The Charts This Decade

Epic Records

Future’s new album, The WIZRD, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 and has broken a charting record which he had recently shared with Drake. According to Billboard, Future’s album earned the rapper his ninth No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts. With the album hitting No. 1, Future has passed Drake and officially become the most top charting artist on the list in the 2010s.

Before Future surpassed Drake, the two had shared the achievement for both having eight records at No. 1 this decade. Both artists also shared a No. 1 ranking for their collaborative mixtape What a Time to Be Alive, released in 2015. After Future and Drake, four artists share the title of third place. Chris Brown, J. Cole, The Game and The Weeknd each have five records which sat at No. 1 in the past decade.

Future’s nine chart-topping albums began with his 2014 release of Honest . Take a look at a list of Future’s nine record-breaking albums along with the date they reached No. 1: