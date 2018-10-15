Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Juice Wrld, the Chicago rising star whose song “Lucid Dreams” has become a staple of the top playlists on Spotify, has launched into a whole new tax bracket thanks to the rising popularity of his catchy, streaming friendly music. Accordingly, he needs to flex his newfound wealth, but apparently, the old go-to of a watch and a chain is too played out for the young upstart. Recruiting Future for his latest single, Juice decides that $10000 plates are the new wave, so he invests in some “Fine China.”

Over a trunk rattling production slapped together by rising star trap producer Wheezy, who’s been featured on recent albums from the likes of Lil Baby, Gunna, and Quavo, Future and Juice detail the exquisite pleasure of showing their latest expensive purchases with their signature, complimentary sing-song styles.

Future is coming off a big year himself. First he was tabbed as the producer for the Superfly reboot soundtrack, which wound up doubling as a solo compilation of sorts, then he re-linked with longtime collaborator Zaytoven for the surprise release of their second joint album, Beast Mode 2. His pairing with Juice Wrld only makes sense as the next step in expanding his reach, extending his audience to cross pollinate with Juice’s youth movement.