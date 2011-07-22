Game – Uncle Otis (Jay-Z Diss)
After hearing, “Otis,” Game was inspired to diss Jay-Z once again along with 50 Cent, Big Sean, Kreayshawn & Amber Rose. Act of desperation for, “The R.E.D. Album”?
At Jay-Z: “Here is a dome shot to this n—a named Otis/ Niggas think they the coldest but n—a you just the oldest/N—az be chasin they youth but its gone/Yo, ‘Ye this n—a ain’t even wanna put you on and you turn around and put on Shawn…”
Game says: It’s just the truth man, Jay had a time when he was unfuckwitable. Nobody could touch him and I feel like that time has kinda passed. Jay is like Sugar Ray Robinson if hip-hop was boxing. There comes a time when you gotta be like Lenox Lewis and you gotta go out when you’re on top as king. Versus trying to do the MIchael Jordan thing playing for the Wizards.
At Jay-Z and Kanye: “Who run the world?/Jason./Will Kelly Rowland come and be my “Motivation”?/if you invented Swag then I invented gangsta/ got one in the chamber/the throne is now in danger…”
Game Says: “I feel like they saying ‘Watch The Throne’— I’m watching. Let’s go! I’m not impressed with nothing right now. The Throne is for the taking, anybody can get it right now. I’m take my shot on August 23rd.
On the real tho, this was hot
it wasn’t hot at all, wack ass instrumental thats not even mixed well. Name dropping as usual.
Im ready for the beef aspect to return to hip hop, but we need a better artist to bring it back.
On the real , tell game shut the fuck UP! I thought this nigga wasn’t going to be beefing people cause he was supposedly at “PEACE” with himself. Even if this was true that it wasn’t a diss. Then why you taking pie shot at someone that can still rip you up. Plus, you wanna bring up the fact that he lost it a lil bit. Nigga please, your last album should been a fucking mixtape with those shitty colabos. This dude acts like he doesn’t have something to prove with this RED album. I think game still salty cause Jay still won’t acknowledge him as a peep in hip hop. Let’s be real here how times has he dissed him and got no response?
(Katt Williams Voice) Don’t worry I’ll wait…
Fucking ZERO!Jay dissed Jim Jones instead of him? Are you kidding me GAME? I’m starting to believe this nigga 50 was right.
that was hot, game!! and jay z aint gon respond cuz game aint birdman, Game is lyrical Whens the last time jay z responded to anyone who can actually spit? exactly, he didn’t want it wit mos def n dont want it now, he aint dumb.
Omg i’m tired of this nigga man… Jay Z is more at 41 than Game has the chance ever to be in rap…
this shit was hilarious
He really is a fool. Ice cube should rip your ass for sayin that “i invented gangsta” Line…
I can’t lie. It feels good to hear some people go at it in hip-hop again.
@nas4eva
… Wow how u gona say jay can’t spit. Jay is way more lyrical then the game. How many hits has the game had compared to jay. Name 1 thing jay hasn’t done. Name how many more records then jay has the game sold. Clearly jay does have the throne right now, and whoever says otherwise is in denial. Not saying he te best in the game but he currently does hold the throne, there is a diff if u know wht I mean. Jay is considered a legend
it started off nice..but half way through it got random and he lost me..especially with that auto-tune singing , and I’m tired of people through this “lyrical” word around when referring to a rapper, if you think game is lyrical then there’s no way your a nas fan..and jay might not be as good as he once was but he’s still better than 90% of these rappers that’s out today.
this lame shit aint nobody gonna be checking for that red album a download at best nobody gonna be pre ordering that shit or shopping at stores for it what good single does he have out ol loser ass bummy nigga why hate & why is it that only in hip hop genre its a sin to grow up like u can’t be older & make hip hop?? hell take away the mid 30 year old and older rappers and what u left with a few young cats who are decent at best!
game isn’t lyrical? your crazy, the game before the commercial stuff, yes he was lyrical, still is when he wants to be. you obviously haven’t listened to him enuff to say game aint lyrical, boi held his own on both nas tracks n had a better verse on Qb true G. how many ppl can say they had a better verse then Nas on his song? get outta here. Being better than 90 % of the rappers these days isn’t sayin much lol, I like J but he again he aint stupid, he knows who to respond to and who not too. Game would body J if they battled whether you like game or not its true
This nigga Game is so fuckin desperate 4 attention its sad yo will some1 tell him nobody cares about his music anymore n watch next month he’s gonna b apoligizing 2 jay-z same ol story with dis guy n he invented gangsta nigga plz off ya’self do hip hop a favor
jay can be nice when he wants..check his verse on jay eletronica’s shiney suite theory, lets not act like he’s the worse rapper in the world now..lets not act like american gangster didn’t have potential to be a classic album, the only reason people are saying “he lost it” is because he’s not rapping about drugs or killing anymore, like the rest of these rappers that are pushing 40 or close to it.
if jay got into a battle with game..the only things game would say is ..your old, your a camel and your ugly? things he already heard..what can game say that he ain’t already heard or that anybody hasn’t said already,jay battled nas..one of the most lyrical rappers still doin it today..do you really think he’s scared of game?
this “nas4ever” nigga is really a dick riding faggot lol … anyways, Hot 97 2007.
“You playing them games im seeing the thang through, you saying my name to entertain your crew, I aint playing games them shots exchanging through, you playing a game you know you aint gon win, quit playing them childish games with grown men.”
^ there’s a theme in that verse. Peep it.
Jay Z is His Idol HA HA
Gotta gain a buzz somehow huh?
just trying to create buzz for his album…good luck with that!!
LMAO AT THE GAME THAT RED ALBUM DID THAT SHIT EVEN COME OUT YET THIS NIGGA LAME TYIN TO TURN YEZZY ON JAY LOL GAME ALL WAYS IN RAP BEEF THAT SHIT IZ WACK GROWUP LIL NIGGA
Tried to listen…straight garbage. Make a hit record with no features.
I’M NOT A HATER BUT TO BE HONEST I NEVER DID FELT JAY-Z STYLE FROM DAY ONE, HE’S AIGHT AS YALL SAY BUT IN MY OPINON DMX,JADDAKISS,& WE ALREADY KNOW NAS WILL KILL JAY IN A BATTLE,LETS BE HONEST I CO-SIGN WITH THE REST JAY-Z WON’T RESPOND TO GAME ON THIS DISS SHIT BECAUSE HE KNOW’S HE CAN’T FUCK WITH GAME ON THE BATTLE TIP….GAME WOULD BODY BAG, TOE TAG JAY-Z ASS….AN HOW CAN YOU SAY JAY-Z WOULD GET GAME IN A BATTLE WHEN THEY BOTH HAVE AN DIFFERENT STYLE OF FLOW…JAY-Z RAP BOUT WHAT HE HAS NAH CARS,CLOTHES, STANK BREATH BEYOUNCE THAT NAS SHUT DOWN WHEN SHE HOLLERED AT HIM LMFBAO…GAME STYLE IS STREET & GANGSTA ALL DAY…JAY-Z JUST WENT AT MIKE JONES SAY SOME ONE STATED BECAUSE WE ALL KNOW MIKE JONES CAN’T SPIT FO’REAL LOL COME NAH THAT’S THE WEAKEST RAPPER TO GO AT….THAT’S LIKE SOULJA BOY & WAKA FLOCKA DISSING EACH OTHER THERE’S NO COMPARISON LOL YALL MIND FRAME IS FUCKED UP….AN WITH THAT SAID IT’LL BE AN WRAP LIKE PRESS & SEALED LUNCH MEAT IF JAY CAME TO BATTLE GAME….KANYE BEEN GARBAGE FROM DAY ONE, HE’S JUST THE DARKER VERSION OF DRAKE ANOTHER GARBAGE ASS RAPPER
Yo game stop being a homo. You always talking about another man. I bet your own crew be asking themselves yo wassup with game always talking about JayZ. I dont know dude he just has a man crush on him. this nigga gay. Remember he had a butterfly tatted then put LA. IF I WAS NY DJ I WONT EVEN PLAY GAME RECORDS UNTIL YHIS NIGGA START SHOWING RESPECT. PLus dont expect JIGGA to make u famous.
Like him or not, Game is a lyrical beast and would spit flames over Jay in a battle. RED album may not do big numbers but it will be dope, that much is for sure. Jay should retire he aint hungry no more
Game did a few good songs. but lets be real Hov may comment if that. but gae did yu liste to “Already Home”. Jay-Z is done with “beefs”. The man has shit to prove. And Please stop the DAMN NAME DROPPING!!!
People say Jay didn’t respond to GAME? He did… He called him a “Groupie”. I used to like GAME a lot, but dude really is a Groupie. He’s the little brother that wants to fit in so bad that he he’ll do whatever it takes to be acknowledged. GAME, like most rappers, look up to Jay. What people have to understand is that it’s okay to look up to someone. That doesn’t make you any less “hard”. Keep it real man, stop trying so hard.
BTW, why is 2011 the year of the junkie in Hip Hop? When was that cool? Do your thing, but keep that sh!t behind closed doors. Whether you like it or not, there’s millions of kids that look up to you. That responsibility is price to pay in axchange for money and fame. Man up.
jay-z killed game in dear summer
Game will never hear himself dissed by Jay-Z I believe Jay-Z is passed that and he’s on a level where he can make the kind of music he wants and still be accepted in the corporate world where the real money is. Game wants to be a legend and you have to beat a legend to beat a legend. Jay would murder Game I mean what is Game going to talk about? You look like a camel, Beyonce, youre rich? GTFOH with that. Game would be murdered but it would be good for pub with an album coming out and Jay isnt going to do that for him. Game had two good albums and when it comes to basic lyrics he nice but game has never spit anything that makes me have to rewind and think to figure out what that actually means. If I was Jay I would never diss Game not because Im scared but whats the point? Three albums in Jays career is bigger than Games whole career.
Co-sign: “jay-z killed game in dear summer”
THIS GUY IS A FUCKING LOSERRRRRRR .. MAKE UP YOUR MIND ALREADY .. DO YOU FUCK WITH HOV OR DO YOU NOT ???? HES TRYING SO HARD FOR JAY TO RESPOND … I WOULD LOVE TO SEE JAY MAKE A SONG TO END THIS MONKEYS CAREER BUT SINCE ITS DAMN NEAR OVER WITH ALREADY THE ONLY THING A JAY RESPONSE WOULD DO IS GIVE HIM MORE SHINE … GAME IS WACK .. NEVER ONCE IN MY LIFE DID I EVER SAY ” OH SHIT THAT LINE WAS CRAZY” WHEN LISTENING TO HIM .. ALL HE DOES IS DROP NAMES AND BEEF WITH DUDES … JOE BUDDEN MURDERED HIM IN THAT BEEF A FEW YRS AGO .. HE NEEDS TO STOP
Game just mad Jay on fire again and he can’t get his4 th album released. Jay knows if he responds to game it’s a lose lose. Everybody knows Game ain’t better than HOV I’m talking today not years back today at 41 Jay would destroy game but what does he get at the end? Game would make a 30 minute freestyle and 12 mix tapes and he would never go away. Jay knows that so y waste time with him Jay just trying to make history when he dead everybody will give him his props.
trash
Ugh, you all just gave the game what he wanted… publicity that he can’t buy. Stir up shit as usual, for the simpleminded to eat up. Drop a single to lead in another wack ass record. Dude still won’t make back that advance, still owing on units that never had a chance.
Omg… Im tired of this nigga forreal…
Shit is trash B
game should have never got on 50 cent and dr dre’s bad side. they put together his first album for him and it was a success commercially and critically. After he stopped letting those guys put his albums together his career took a nose dive. it’s almost sad to watch what has become of the game. he seemed so promising in the beginning. At least the west coast has some dope up and comers like Nipsey Hussle and Dom kennedy. Hopefully those guys can bring some respect and class back to the west coast.
I’m from Ny I ain’t mad at game its not like the nigga was lieing
that shit was straight trash.
if i was game manager i would advise him to jump off a building
that would give him better promotion then this wack ass excuse for a diss record. this is no different than his normal name droppin music.
@nas4eva u should change your name. being a fan of nas who had actual talent to battle a fellow legend. this dude game has just buried the diss record in hiphop forever.
imagine jayz when he heard the news
random:yo jay this nigga game made another diss record at u
Jayz: oh word thats whats up, so where we goin for dinner?
game was telling it like it is tho..jay retired then came back because wayne dropped tha cater 2..like make up ur mind man,,hip hop remembers who you are.. you’ve proved alot.
The Game is sooooo lame… I thought he said that he was gonna stop dissing Jay-z because Pharell told him so…I think The game is bi-polar…Anyways, The game is the biggest Jay-z fan out there…He just mad because Jay has never acknowledged him… in Jay’s words: “Tell groupie to get over it”…
This was some STRAIGHT BULLSHIT, I can’t believe he even released this SHIT. It’s garbage
LMAO@County of kings …WORD
I just heard that Game says he has tracks prepared if Jay replies. Um , if it wasn’t a diss then why do that? I think Game never really changed his mind about Jay. So what he said about not dissing Jay was never sincere at ALL.You know Jay is gonna shun him in a interview which will piss off Game. Then if he doesn’t Game will probably start popping shit like someone scared of him
HEY GAME REMEMBER RAS KASS?
The guy that dissed you like a million times and you never replied? But, you can bother Jay though right? Whatever Game, Whatever …LMAO ol rapping ass nigga!
(Yes, i know Game and Ras Kass had a couple of fights. No excuse this is hip hop…not boxing. He should have replied to him in kind)
lol am i the only one who remember wen this strippin ass nigga had a butterfly tattoo on his face till he covered it up wit LA,lol how he gonna dis anyone,old change a heart ass nigga,haha,n this girl hadda change of heart,dis nigga wanted ta stay together,lls,wack dude 4real. [www.youtube.com]
the game is just doing impressions & shit……. i thought he did all that on 300 bars & running a few years back. why he still dissin 50? WTF 1 min he’s tryna talk g-unit reunion than he disses. he cant make his fucking mind up.
WHO FUCKING WIT GAME NOT GAY-Z RED NATION
Of course jay is not gonna respond,the nigga is damn near worth half a billion,shit i wouldnt respond either,i use to be a game fan but this nigga is desperate to sell records,he’s stooping down to 50 level,if you have to diss mothafuckas to sell records you shouldnt even rap anymore,so what if jay is 40 and rapping,i see it as if a nigga can still spit let him spit,and even jay did stop rapping,game would have to go threw nas,and game knows he aint fuckin with nas,shit game is not even on the same realm as nas,game just STFU and focus on ya record,and leave that beef shit alone,cause that shit is wack
Game has a point, hip-hop is about competition, if U talking that throne shit, don’t be a bitch and back down. Step up to the plate and prove what U say. But we all know Jay-Z, when he feel like he can’t win he will shy down. He only battle when he knows he can win or when he feel he is hot. Example, Prodigy, 50 Cent when Jay was hot at the time, Mase when Jay was hot, Pac when he was dead, Nas when Jay had the whole rocafella. Jay is ass as a rapper, niggaz over credit him. He didn’t say shit to Big Pun when Pun said that line, Jig ah nigga like shawn Carter, didn’t say shit to Pac when pac was alive, Jay-z is not as lyrical as people hype him to be. Without dame, there would really be no jigga, without Harlem, Brooklyn will have no swag, so all that swag shit he is talking, nigga please!