Game – Uncle Otis (Jay-Z Diss)

#Music #Jay Z
07.22.11 7 years ago 94 Comments


Game – Uncle Otis (Jay-Z Diss)

After hearing, “Otis,” Game was inspired to diss Jay-Z once again along with 50 Cent, Big Sean, Kreayshawn & Amber Rose. Act of desperation for, “The R.E.D. Album”?

At Jay-Z: “Here is a dome shot to this n—a named Otis/ Niggas think they the coldest but n—a you just the oldest/N—az be chasin they youth but its gone/Yo, ‘Ye this n—a ain’t even wanna put you on and you turn around and put on Shawn…”

Game says: It’s just the truth man, Jay had a time when he was unfuckwitable. Nobody could touch him and I feel like that time has kinda passed. Jay is like Sugar Ray Robinson if hip-hop was boxing. There comes a time when you gotta be like Lenox Lewis and you gotta go out when you’re on top as king. Versus trying to do the MIchael Jordan thing playing for the Wizards.

At Jay-Z and Kanye: “Who run the world?/Jason./Will Kelly Rowland come and be my “Motivation”?/if you invented Swag then I invented gangsta/ got one in the chamber/the throne is now in danger…”

Game Says: “I feel like they saying ‘Watch The Throne’— I’m watching. Let’s go! I’m not impressed with nothing right now. The Throne is for the taking, anybody can get it right now. I’m take my shot on August 23rd.
Full Story: Vibe

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music#Jay Z
TAGSBeefGameJay ZMusicRealTalk Featured

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP