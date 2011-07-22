

Game – Uncle Otis (Jay-Z Diss)



After hearing, “Otis,” Game was inspired to diss Jay-Z once again along with 50 Cent, Big Sean, Kreayshawn & Amber Rose. Act of desperation for, “The R.E.D. Album”?

At Jay-Z: “Here is a dome shot to this n—a named Otis/ Niggas think they the coldest but n—a you just the oldest/N—az be chasin they youth but its gone/Yo, ‘Ye this n—a ain’t even wanna put you on and you turn around and put on Shawn…”

Game says: It’s just the truth man, Jay had a time when he was unfuckwitable. Nobody could touch him and I feel like that time has kinda passed. Jay is like Sugar Ray Robinson if hip-hop was boxing. There comes a time when you gotta be like Lenox Lewis and you gotta go out when you’re on top as king. Versus trying to do the MIchael Jordan thing playing for the Wizards.

At Jay-Z and Kanye: “Who run the world?/Jason./Will Kelly Rowland come and be my “Motivation”?/if you invented Swag then I invented gangsta/ got one in the chamber/the throne is now in danger…”

Game Says: “I feel like they saying ‘Watch The Throne’— I’m watching. Let’s go! I’m not impressed with nothing right now. The Throne is for the taking, anybody can get it right now. I’m take my shot on August 23rd.

Full Story: Vibe