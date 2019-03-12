Barry Jenkins Gave The ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Soundtrack A Chopped And Screwed Redux

03.12.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

If Beale Street Could Talk — Barry Jenkins’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Academy Award-winning breakthrough Moonlight and an adaptation of the 1974 James Baldwin Novel — was nominated for three Oscars. While Regina King took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, the film ultimately lost the Best Picture race.
Some feel the greatest injustice of the night, however, was that Nicholas Britell’s sumptuous score for the film did not take home the prize for Best Original Score. Despite this, it seems Britell’s score is receiving the ultimate honor.

On Tuesday, Jenkins announced If Beale Street Was Chopped a new, “chopped and screwed” sonic accompaniment to the film. Brought to life by legendary Houston DJ’s OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick, the project is 27-tracks and 111 minutes of syrupy, slowed-down, and chopped up versions of songs from Brittell’s score mixed alongside the screwed up versions of iconic R&B love ballads from the 70s and 80s and jazz classic’s like Mile Davis’s “Blue in Green.”

In a tweet celebrating the project, Jenkins said If Beale Street Was Chopped was a nostalgic ode to his childhood in Miami. The director said the project captured, “the feeling of being a kid circa 1989 and going to the 79th St. flea market to buy Oldie Goldie tapes from the mixtape man.”

You can listen to the project here.

Around The Web

TAGSA24Barry JenkinsIF BEALE STREET COULD TALKMOONLIGHTREGINA KING

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP