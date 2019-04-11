Getty Image

If the sudden and tragic passing of rapper, entrepreneur, and community activist Nipsey Hussle has made anything clear it’s that the late artist was revered and loved by seemingly everyone in the hip hop community. On Thursday, during the memorial service for the late musician, artists like YG, Snoop Dogg, and even Stevie Wonder took the stage to pay their respects to Hussle.

Even famous fans like former president Barack Obama, who couldn’t be in attendance, took time to send their sympathies and acknowledge his legacy. One such fan was one of Nipsey’s idols – Jay-Z. The Hip-Hop legend wrote a touching tribute to Hustle that was published in the memorial service program pamphlet.

Renown late Professor, Dr, Howard Thurman introduced us – many years ago – to the existence of a new black man… “…. there is something in every one of us that waits and listens for the sound of the genuine in ourselves and that IT is the only true guide that we would ever have. And that if we cannot hear it, we will all of our lives spend our days on the ends of strings that somebody else pulls!” “Top of the top,” this is how Nip always greeted me in the morning as if he was reminding me that he was steadfastly holding on to the top of the top of his own life string and destiny! So, Top of the top – Nip The world just got to see a flash of your brilliance. You were a curious soul who was evolving at a speed that was truly inspiring. The seeds you have planted are already bearing fruit. The outpouring of admiration is testimony to the love and respect you’ve farmed. Sleep well King, The Marathon continues as a line of energy for all of us to consider. LOVE AND LIGHT, JAY

Jay-Z had been an outspoken supporter of Hussle’s for a number of years. In 2013, he famously purchased 100 copies of Hussle’s Crenshaw mixtape after the late Los Angeles rapper boldly decided to sell physical copies of the project for $100 each.