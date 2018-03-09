Jeremih’s Surprise ‘The Chocolate Box’ EP Hits All The Right Notes For Romantic R&B

03.09.18 18 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s been a while since Chicago R&B singer Jeremih released a full body of music, but The Chocolate Box EP Def Jam release today proves he hasn’t lost a step since 2015’s Late Nights.

The compact collection clocks in at just four tracks. Ranging from soul-sampling bedroom groover “Cards Right” to bass-heavy strip club anthem “Nympho,” there’s just enough material here to highlight Jeremih’s versatility as a singer. While he can embrace both a smooth falsetto and a staccato rap-sung delivery, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to find just the right pocket to make each song a potential hit in its own right.

The Chocolate Box is Jeremih’s third EP after No More with EDM producer Shlomo and 2017’s Cinco De MihYo, and precedes a planned joint album with Ty Dolla Sign coming later this year. It’s his first Def Jam release since Late Nights, which spawned hits in “Don’t Tell ‘Em” featuring YG, “Oui,” and “Planes” with J. Cole. His two mixtapes, Late Nights With Jeremih and Late Nights: Europe, solidified his hitmaker status with fans and ensured that his music is never too far from any R&B fan’s music rotation for too long, even without label-endorsed releases and radio hits.

With The Chocolate Box EP, Jeremih returns to stake his claim as one of contemporary R&B’s biggest performers and best songwriters. Check it out below.

Around The Web

TAGSDef Jam RecordsJeremihthe chocolate box ep

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP