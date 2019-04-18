Getty Image

Kevin Abstract is preparing to drop his first solo album since 2016’s American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story, . Last week, the rapper released Arizona Baby the first three of an eventual 10-song album, and on Wednesday he released the music video for “Baby Boy.” The single is from Ghettobaby, the album’s second, three-song release. On Wednesday night, the rapper held an impromptu AMA session on Twitter, during which the 22-year-old dropped some trivia gems on his fans.

He tried me calling me like 6 times. All off a private number. I missed every call lol https://t.co/Pt0Jll6J4v — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) April 18, 2019

According to Abstract, former One Direction frontman and frequent subject of Abstract’s ardor, Harry Styles, called the Texas rapper multiple times. “Do something with harry styles i’m begging ya,” a fan chimed in. To which Abstract replied, “He tried me calling me like 6 times. All off a private number. I missed every call lol.” Abstract later added that he eventually did meet Styles and that “Bro smelled good!”

The Brockhampton rapper also revealed that he worked with legendary producer and Def Jam Recordings co-founder Rick Rubin on the album and that the unorthodox album rollout was Rubin’s idea. “He gave me the idea of releasing it in songs of 3. He said it’s my best work yet,” he said.

Ghettobaby, the second, three-song installment of Abstract’s new project, will be released Wednesday at midnght.