Khalid’s ‘SNL’ Performance Of ‘Better’ Showcased His Most Confident Vocals

03.10.19

Khalid proved his star power earlier during his SNL debut with a stripped-down, soulful performance of “Talk” highlighted by his falsetto, but he further displayed his chops with its follow-up, where he crooned his way through a confidence performance of his signature hit, “Better,” from his upcoming sophomore album.

With his sophomore album, Free Spirit, coming this April, he picked the perfect time to introduce himself to the SNL audience and show them what he can do. While he may have projected a shy demeanor when he walked out on the stage, his husky baritone vocals undoubtedly made fans of at least some of the viewers tonight. If nothing else he proved he can put on one heck of a show.

They’ll be joining a staunch fan base of young supporters who have helped propel the 20-year-old singer — one dubbed “King Of The Teens” — to the heights of stardom through high-profile collaborations with fellow buzzy stars 6lack, Logic, Normani, and Ty Dolla Sign and through haunting live performances and surprising pop-up viral moments. His Sun City EP kept the momentum going late last year but he’s set to cash it all in April 5 with the release of his RCA/Columbia-backed sophomore album, Free Spirit.

