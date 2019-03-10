You’d think Khalid had already become as much of a superstar as he could be, but it looks like there are even more levels to the former teen singer’s success. He reached a new one tonight with his first appearance as musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The “Better” singer stopped by the studio to offer a stripped down rendition of “Talk.” Bedecked in a bright red jacket that vaguely resembled a bag of flaming hot Doritos, Khalid grinned from ear to ear as he greeted the audience with his typical mix of down to earth humility and prescient bravado, back as always by his trusty band.

Khalid released his latest single, “My Bad,” just this last Friday in preparation of his upcoming sophomore album, Free Spirit, which follows his fall 2018 EP, Sun City, and his breakthrough debut album, American Teen. The album made him a household name as its singles resonated with an audience made up of, well, teens. His career got off to a supernova start, shutting down one of his first major concerts and planting him on the stages of big award shows like the Grammys and the MTV VMAs. With Free Spirit releasing April 5 through RCA and Columbia Records, Khalid is set, improbably, to fly even higher than he already is.