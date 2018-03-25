“I told my kids on the school walkout, I love you, if you walkout that school, walkout my house…we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.” –@KillerMike #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Gx8JLntmZ8 — NRATV (@NRATV) March 24, 2018

Outspoken activist and noted gun ownership advocate Killer Mike created a bit of social media consternation today with some comments from a video interview with the NRA. Unfortunately for Mike, the video was posted to Twitter by the NRA today amidst a nationwide protest for stricter gun access laws, painting his views in supposedly stark contrast to the will of the millions who turned up at “March For Our Lives” rallies all over the country.

The video contains some inflammatory remarks from an NRA spokesperson before launching into the interview proper, where Killer Mike makes his stance on the various protests crystal clear. “I told my kids on the school walkout, ‘I love you, [but] if you walk out that school, walk out my house,'” he says in the video. “We are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.”

Naturally, this set a great number of Twitter users buzzing about the poorly-timed remarks landing in the middle of a public outcry against gun violence, with one user noting “@KillerMike’s fronting for the @NRA? This truly is the darkest timeline.” However, Killer Mike has long been a staunch supporter of gun ownership for self-defense against the state, particularly in light of more and more highly publicized police shootings of unarmed Black and Latino Americans.

I did an interview. Fronting now equals an interview 🤷🏾‍♂️ Ok https://t.co/xIsekQEV1c — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) March 24, 2018

Despite Killer Mike’s stance being well-documented over the years, many fans who were perhaps only peripherally aware of his politics due to his membership in the rap duo Run The Jewels and his stumping for Bernie Sanders’ Presidential election campaign were caught off guard and taken aback by his statements.

Say that shit. Fuck the forum I told the truth https://t.co/b0Aw4eOPjP — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) March 25, 2018

Mike, for his part, refuses to walk them back. While he admitted on his Twitter later that the platform may have been ill-advised, his belief in the message remains steadfast. He still believes that Americans have and should exercise the right to bear arms for their defense, especially from state violence. However, given that today's protests were about stricter access laws to certain kinds of guns, perhaps the time just wasn't right for him to reiterate his beliefs.