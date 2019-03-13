Lil Uzi Vert Offered An Unreleased Song For Fans Even Though He’s Supposedly Retired

Hip-Hop Editor
03.13.19

Getty Image

Although Lil Uzi Vert previously said he’d deleted all his music and retired, he revealed he apparently still has some lying around, judging from a recent live stream on Instagram. In January — in fact, almost exactly two months ago to the day — Uzi declared he was “done with music” on Instagram, asserting that he’d “deleted everything” from a desire to “be normal.”

However, during another recent live stream, a snippet of which you can watch above, the tattooed and pierced rapper put the lie to his previous statements by playing a snippet of a song he says is “old as ish” in the comments, but it’s clearly new to the fans who populated the live stream’s comments section.

The emo-punk rapper also popped up in New York City at the Hammerstein Ballroom as a special guest of fellow Philadelphian Meek Mill, where he performed his smash single “XO Tour Llif3,” much to the delight of the assembled fans. While Uzi seems not to be completely retired yet, it’s understandable if he wanted to take a break. The pressure of fame certainly seemed to freak him out during a recent interview with Canadian journalist Nardwuar, so it makes a lot of sense he might want to spend some time out of the spotlight. However, the stage will likely continue to call him and as we can see from the fact that he hasn’t, in fact, deleted everything, there’s still a chance he answers the call.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Around The Web

TAGSLil Uzi Vert

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP