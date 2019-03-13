Getty Image

Although Lil Uzi Vert previously said he’d deleted all his music and retired, he revealed he apparently still has some lying around, judging from a recent live stream on Instagram. In January — in fact, almost exactly two months ago to the day — Uzi declared he was “done with music” on Instagram, asserting that he’d “deleted everything” from a desire to “be normal.”

However, during another recent live stream, a snippet of which you can watch above, the tattooed and pierced rapper put the lie to his previous statements by playing a snippet of a song he says is “old as ish” in the comments, but it’s clearly new to the fans who populated the live stream’s comments section.

The emo-punk rapper also popped up in New York City at the Hammerstein Ballroom as a special guest of fellow Philadelphian Meek Mill, where he performed his smash single “XO Tour Llif3,” much to the delight of the assembled fans. While Uzi seems not to be completely retired yet, it’s understandable if he wanted to take a break. The pressure of fame certainly seemed to freak him out during a recent interview with Canadian journalist Nardwuar, so it makes a lot of sense he might want to spend some time out of the spotlight. However, the stage will likely continue to call him and as we can see from the fact that he hasn’t, in fact, deleted everything, there’s still a chance he answers the call.

