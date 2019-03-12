Getty Image

Lupe Fiasco has enlisted the help of his fans and followers on social media to help find his little sister Keziah, who apparently went missing in Atlanta Monday night. The Chicago-born rapper posted screenshot from his mother’s social media with four photos of the 16-year-old Keziah, with a caption requesting more information be sent to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to a police report filed by the rapper’s mother and obtained by TMZ, Keziah was last seen in West Atlanta Monday afternoon, March 11, leaving her mom’s house around 2:30pm. When Lupe’s mom returned home from work around 11:30pm, Keziah hadn’t returned.

According to Lu’s mom, Keziah has never run away before and wasn’t acting unusual. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings, and a gray fanny pack, with her hair in two afro puffs. Because they just moved to the area, Lupe’s mom doesn’t know where the teen might go or who she might be with, and Keziah doesn’t have a cell phone for contact. She’s described as being 5’9 and 170 lbs.

Lupe’s mom’s message says that she is praying for Keziah’s safe return. Whether you’re a fan of Lupe’s music or not, you have to hope for the best.